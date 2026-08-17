Channel Diligence Partners with DiligenceVault to Modernize Operational Due Diligence and Ongoing Monitoring Globally

Partnership combines independent ODD expertise with DiligenceVault's global manager data network and automation infrastructure.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 17, 2026 / Channel Diligence, an independent operational due diligence and advisory firm serving institutional investors and investment managers, today announced a strategic technology partnership with DiligenceVault, a global platform for investment due diligence and manager research.

The partnership will enable Channel Diligence to deliver an integrated and scalable approach to operational due diligence, bringing manager information, service provider oversight, risk assessments and ongoing monitoring into a single technology-enabled framework.

As investment structures, operating models and regulatory expectations grow more complex, investors increasingly need meaningful visibility beyond periodic review cycles. By combining Channel Diligence's independent, allocator-driven expertise with DiligenceVault's data, structured workflows and applied AI capabilities, the partnership will support more consistent and informed oversight across operations, governance, compliance, valuation, technology, cybersecurity, AI governance and service providers, while helping managers strengthen institutional readiness.

Channel Diligence will use DiligenceVault to digitize and manage the full ODD lifecycle, including DDQ collection, document review, risk assessment, service provider analysis, reporting and ongoing monitoring. The platform will also support greater consistency and efficiency in applying Channel Diligence's review frameworks across managers, strategies and various jurisdictions, while preserving the independent judgment and experience that remain central to its work.

"As regulatory and governance expectations continue to evolve, investors need more efficient ways to manage operational risk and oversight," said Erika Jordan, Managing Director, Channel Diligence Australia. "Our partnership with DiligenceVault enhances our ability to deliver independent, scalable and technology-enabled operational due diligence while supporting clients' ongoing monitoring programs and regulatory requirements. By combining deep experience with a robust diligence platform, we can help clients strengthen governance, improve transparency and enhance operational resilience."

"Data and technology should enhance, not replace, professional judgment," said Stephanie Sirois, Managing Principal of Channel Diligence in the United States. "This partnership strengthens our ability to support our rapidly growing GP advisory practice by helping us assess operational frameworks more efficiently, identify areas for improvement, benchmark practices against institutional standards and help managers stay ahead of evolving investor expectations."

"Operational due diligence is ultimately about giving investors the confidence to make better-informed decisions," said Monel Amin, Founder and CEO of DiligenceVault. "By combining Channel Diligence's specialist expertise with DiligenceVault's technology and data, we can help scale Channel's diligence and advisory work with greater consistency, transparency and visibility."

About Channel Diligence

Channel Diligence is a specialist operational due diligence consulting platform serving institutional investors, family offices, fund platforms and investment managers across the full operational due diligence lifecycle. With operations in Australia and the United States, Channel Diligence provides independent operational due diligence and advisory services to institutional investors and investment managers. The firm assesses governance, compliance, operational infrastructure, service providers, technology, and other key areas of operational risk, helping clients strengthen oversight, enhance institutional readiness, and build more resilient operating frameworks.

About DiligenceVault

DiligenceVault is a global due diligence technology platform for the investment management industry. Its network connects investors, consultants, 20,000+ asset managers, and service providers across the diligence lifecycle, combining structured manager data, workflow automation, document intelligence, and applied AI.

For Media Inquiries:

Devanshu Bajaj

marketing@diligencevault.com

SOURCE: DiligenceVault

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/channel-diligence-partners-with-diligencevault-to-modernize-operatio-1206911