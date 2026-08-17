Eagle Plains Resources Ltd.: Eagle Plains Samples up to 269g/t Au at the Pine Channel Gold Project, Saskatchewan

CRANBROOK, BC / ACCESS Newswire / August 17, 2026 / Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (TSXV:EPL)(OTCQB:EGPLF) ("EPL" or "Eagle Plains") is pleased to announce results from the 2026 field program at Eagle Plains' 100% owned Pine Channel Property, located approximately 40km km west of Stoney Rapids, Saskatchewan. The property is subject to a 2% NSR held by Summit Royalties, which includes a 1% buy-back clause to Eagle Plains.

The purpose of the 2026 field program was to refine target areas identified by previous Eagle Plains work and data compilation, in order to define and prioritize diamond drill locations. Geology crews focused on determining structural controls on mineralization, confirmation sampling of high-grade gold mineralization reported from historical exploration on the property, and evaluating targets generated through airborne magnetic and LIDAR interpretation.

A total of 55 rock samples (54 grab samples, 1 chip sample) were collected in 2026. Analytical results ranged from trace values to a highest value of 269g/t Au (grab sample), with thirteen samples returning over 1 g/t Au, including 3 samples over 100 g/t Au. The program was managed by TerraLogic Exploration Inc. of Cranbrook, BC. The samples were analysed by ALS Canada Ltd. using fire assay (Au) and multi-element characterization.

2026 Highlights

Pit Occurrence and no. 10 showing Area (SMDI 1581, 2177)

The Pit target Area (SMDI 1581) comprises a series of 5 shear hosted quartz veins in a structurally complex setting favorable to form structural dilation zones. Historical results from trenching at the Vein 6 occurrence include 44.36g/t Au over 0.35m(AR 74O08-0054). 2026 resampling of mineralized quartz vein material from the Vein 3 trench returned 269.00 g/t Au (LUPCR003).

North Norite Bay (SMDI 2183)

The North Norite Bay (SMDI 2183) target area, exposed at surface over a strike length of 375m, consists of shear hosted quartz veins up to 0.60m in width. Historical chip sampling of trenches returned up to 11.81 g/t Au over 0.17m, with drill results including DDH GT88-11, which returned 407.96 g/t Au over 0.5m (AR 74O07-0076). In 2026, rock (grab) sample THPCR030, collected from quartz vein material from a historical trench, returned 130.50 g/t Au.

Algold Bay (SMDI 1575 & 1578)

2026 sampling at Algold Bay (SMDI 1575) confirmed the presence of high-grade gold mineralization reported in historical trenching and diamond drilling which defined shear hosted gold mineralization over a length of 290m, open in both directions along strike and to depth. Historical trench results include 11.8 g/t Au over 0.6m with drill results including DDH PC2-1 which returned 2.04 oz/ton (63.5/t) Au over 0.6m (SMAD 74O07-0057). 2026 sampling of the historical trenches include rock (grab) sample TSPCR006, which returned 118.0 g/t Au.

Occurrence 9 (SMDI 2175)

The Occurrence 9 target area is defined by three dominant mineralized quartz veins. The Main Vein is up to 2.5 m wide and has been exposed by historical workings over an approximately 200m strike length. The Rob and AC veins are cross cut by the Main Vein, and may represent faulted offsets of the same vein. Historic results rock (chip) samples include 4.3g/t Au over 2.0m (Main Vein), 1.05 g/t Au over 0.6m from the AC vein and 0.1g/t Au over 1.11m at the Rob vein (SMAD 74O07-0057). In 2026, AOPCR009, a rock (grab) sample of quartz vein material from a historical trench, returned 10.15 g/t Au.

Old Cabin and Ridge (SMDI 2176)

The Old Cabin & Ridge target area is comprised of multiple quartz and carbonate veins assessed at surface in historical trenching and at shallow depths by diamond drilling. At the Old Cabin occurrence, gold mineralization, including visible gold, is associated with arsenopyrite and pyrite with historical rock (grab) samples reporting up to 867.38 g/t Au (SMAD 74O07-0076). In 2026, further sampling of historical trenches confirmed gold mineralization associated with sulphide-bearing quartz veins. Rock (grab) samples NGPCR002, AOPCR013 and THPCR026 returned 3.25, 4.8, 5.65 g/t Au respectively.

Thompson Island Gold (SMDI 1576)

The Thompson Island Gold target area consists of nine gold-bearing quartz veins and mineralized shears defined over an approximately 1100m length. Historical exploration reports rock (grab) samples up to 255.7g/t Au. Historical drill results from DDH Z1-10 (SMAD 74O07-0045) include 1.2m at 7.46g/t Au. In 2026, rock (grab) sample AOPCR015, returned 7.46 g/t Au, 115 g/t Ag, 8.7% Pb and 3.1% Sb.

ELA & no.5 showings (SMDI 1574,2174)

The Ela Occurrence (SMDI 1574) is a NW-trending vein up to 4.0m in width, and exposed in a series of trenches over a strike length of 325m. Historical trench results include up to 46.9g/t Au over a 3.0 m chip sample. 1987 diamond drilling confirmed Au mineralization, reporting up to 25.8g/t Au over 0.51m at vertical depth of 25m (SMAD 74O07-0076). 2025 work by Eagle Plains assessed potential along-strike and off-axis from the main Ela Vein. MHPCR028, a grab sample collected 55m east of the main vein, along a probable parallel vein system, returned 12.2 g/t Au. A 2025 grab sample from an 80cm width exposure of the main Ela Vein returned 34.7 g/t Au (NHPCR012). In 2026, rock (grab) sample LUPCR002, collected from a quartz vein, subparallel to the main Ela structure, returned 0.99 g/t, highlighting the potential for mineralization in the hanging wall and footwall blocks of the main Ela Vein.

Comprehensive data interpretation and analyses is underway to define and prioritize targets for diamond drill testing.

See Pine Channel 2026 Exploration Results Map

See Pine Channel Property Information and Map here

The Pine Channel Property consists of 32 mineral dispositions covering 8,630 hectares located approximately 40 km west of Stony Rapids, Saskatchewan which is the logistics/business hub for northern Saskatchewan. The property can be accessed year-round by float- or ski-equipped aircraft from Stony Rapids or Fort McMurray, AB. The eastern and northern part of the property is transected by a high voltage powerline. Most geological fieldwork is limited to late May to October but other operations such as geophysical surveys and diamond drilling can be completed year-round.

Pine Channel Property Highlights:

Highlights from documented historical work and previously reported results include:

Algold Bay: 63.5 g/t Au over 0.6 m (drill hole) (SMDI 1575)

North Norite Bay: 407.96 g/t Au over 0.5 m (drill hole) (SMDI 2183)

ELA: 25.8 g/t Au over 0.51 m (drill hole) (SMDI 1574)

Holes G-1 and G-3: 3.20 g/t Au over 1 m (drill hole) (SMDI 2329)

Occurrence No. 6/Occurrence No. 8: 90.6 g/t Au over 0.2 m (trench sample) (SMDI 1581)

Cole Lake Ni-Cu: 0.45% Ni over 7.0 m (drill hole), 6.2 g/t Au, 0.01% Ni and 0.06% Cu over 3.0 m (trench sample) (SMDI 1583)

Multiple untested geophysical anomalies and mineralized trends associated with favourable geology

The main deposit type that is being explored for at Pine Channel is structurally controlled vein-quartz (lode) gold deposits. Mineral occurrences on the Pine Channel Property contain predominantly gold, with rare base metal occurrences. Within the Pine Channel tenures there are twenty documented historical showings.

Government mapping in the Pine Channel area dates from 1913, with the first industry work reported in 1950. A total of 51 assessment reports have been filed within the current Pine Channel tenure area. Past operators include Golden Rule Resources Ltd. and Colchis Resources Ltd. who were both active on the project during the 1980's, the last sustained period of exploration in the area. The most recent work prior to Eagle Plains acquiring the claims in 2018 was in 2013 when the area was flown with an airborne Variable Time Domain Electromagnetic ("VTEM") survey focused on locating targets for diamond exploration. There has been a total of 6,066 metres of diamond drilling in 115 historic holes completed within the current Pine Channel property claim boundaries, with the majority of the holes completed less than 100 metres in length. Although the wide-spaced drilling did intersect significant gold mineralization in places, much of the drilling was completed using thin diameter core which is considered ineffective for assessing the high-grade "nuggety" gold shears and veins found at Pine Channel.

Since acquiring the property, Eagle Plains has completed field programs focused on prospecting and mapping in areas of known mineral occurrences. The work confirms the widespread occurrences of auriferous quartz veins and associated shear systems in the Pine Channel property. Analytical results from the seventy-two rock samples collected in 2020 ranged from 6 ppb Au to 68.4 g/t Au. Twenty-three of the samples returned greater than 1 g/t Au, and eight returned greater than 10 g/t Au. The most encouraging of the known showings are the ELA Shaft showing (SMDI 1574) and Occurrence No. 6 and No. 8 (SMDI 1581), which both demonstrate anomalous gold geochemical results and potential for extension of known mineralization along strike.

2022 and 2024 work included a helicopter-borne high-resolution aeromagnetic and radiometric survey and a high-resolution LiDAR and orthophoto survey. Lineation analyses of the LiDAR imaging, combined with the aeromagnetic data, defined a number of new target areas adjacent to and along strike from known mineralization.

2025 fieldwork by Eagle Plains focused on ground truthing of targets generated through lineation analyses. Of the 64 rock samples collected, six returned values greater than 10g/t Au with the highest sample returning 427 g/t from a grab sample at the Pit Occurrence. Interpretation of the results indicate that higher grades are associated with geophysical transition zones and complex structural corridors, with mineralization focused along secondary structures and/or splays and at zones of lineament intersection.

Rock grab samples are selective samples by nature and as such are not necessarily representative of the mineralization hosted across the property. Some of the above results were taken directly from the SMDI descriptions and assessment reports (SMAD) filed with the Saskatchewan government. Management cautions that historical results were collected and reported by past operators and have not been verified nor confirmed by a Qualified Person, but form a basis for ongoing work on the subject properties. Eagle Plains' management cautions that past results or discoveries on proximate land are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be achieved on the subject properties.

Update on the Dufferin Project

Eagle Plains has received notice from Refined Energy Corp. that Refined has elected to terminate its option agreement on the Dufferin uranium project.

See Dufferin Project Information and Map here

The Dufferin Project is located on or in close proximity to the known trace of the Virgin River Shear Zone and related splays which are key structures for potential uranium mineralization.

The Project is prospective for unconformity- and basement-hosted uranium mineralization in proximity to the Virgin River Shear Zone. Faulted basement contacts and brittlely reactivated structures are the primary locations for mineralization in the area covered by the Dufferin Project. The relatively high concentration of secondary uranium-bearing minerals demonstrated by prior exploration work on the Dufferin Project may also indicate uranium mineralization remobilization may play an important role in this region of the Athabasca Basin. Geophysical EM and magnetic anomalies demonstrated by prior exploration work on the Dufferin Project are supported by previous uranium and boron soil and lake sediment anomalies along the inferred fault zones, which are expected to aid in focusing future exploration programs. The depth to the base of the sandstone unconformity is relatively shallow on the Dufferin West, interpreted to be between 60 to 340m.

2026 drilling, funded by Refined Energy, tested targets identified through interpretation of electromagnetic, gravity and magnetic geophysical surveys. Geochemical results from the drill program indicate consistent U geochemical enrichment (up to 7x background U) near the unconformity, suggesting uranium potential exists on the Dufferin West property. Geophysical data compilation, including a 2026 gravity survey, has generated a number of untested drill targets. Recommendations for future work include deepening one of the 2026 drillholes to the unconformity target depth to test coincident geophysical indicators including strong conductive response, proximity to a low magnetic lineament, and associated sub-kilometric-scale gravity low anomaly.

Qualified Person

Technical information in this News Release has been reviewed and approved by C.C. Downie, P.Geo., a director and officer of Eagle Plains, hereby identified as the "Qualified Person" under N.I. 43-101.

About Eagle Plains Resources

Based in Cranbrook, B.C., Eagle Plains is a well-funded, prolific project generator that continues to conduct research, acquire and explore mineral projects throughout western Canada, with a focus on critical metals integral to an increasingly electrified, decarbonized economy.

The Company was formed in 1992 and is the fourth-oldest listed issuer on the TSX-V (and the only one of these four that has not seen a roll-back or restructuring of its shares). Eagle Plains has continued to deliver shareholder value over the years and through numerous spin outs has transferred over $115,000,000 in value directly to its shareholders, with Copper Canyon Resources and Taiga Gold Corp. being notable examples. Eagle Plains latest spinout, Eagle Royalties Ltd. (CSE:"ER") was listed on May 24, 2023, and on October 30, 2025, ER shareholders overwhelmingly approved a three-cornered amalgamation that resulted in a reverse takeover of Eagle Royalties by Summit Royalty Corp. The resulting issuer is named Summit Royalties Ltd. and trades under the symbol SUM on the TSX Venture Exchange with a market capitalization of over $100M.

On October 2, 2024, Eagle Plains announced the formation of a separate division within the Company that will give Eagle Plains' shareholders direct exposure to strategic opportunities in Canadian green energy transition. As a wholly owned subsidiary of Eagle Plains, Osprey Power Inc. ("OP") will focus on identifying and advancing innovative and diverse clean energy project portfolios in target markets throughout Canada, with an initial focus on Western Canada.

Eagle Plains' core business is acquiring grassroots critical- and precious-metal exploration properties. The Company is committed to steadily enhancing shareholder value by advancing our diverse portfolio of projects toward discovery through collaborative partnerships and development of a highly experienced technical team.

Expenditures from 2010-2025 on Eagle Plains-related projects exceed $41M, the majority of which was funded by third-party partners. This exploration work resulted in approximately 50,000m of diamond-drilling and extensive ground-based exploration work facilitating the advancement of numerous projects at various stages of development.

Throughout the exploration process, our mission is to help maintain prosperous communities by exploring for and discovering resource opportunities while building lasting relationships through honest and respectful business practices.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Eagle Plains

"C.C. (Chuck) Downie, P.Geo"

President and CEO

For further information on EPL, please contact Andrew Wilson at 1 866 HUNT ORE (486 8673)

Email: abw@eagleplains.com or visit our website at https://www.eagleplains.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

SOURCE: Eagle Plains Resources Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/eagle-plains-samples-up-to-269g%2ft-au-at-the-pine-channel-gold-project-saskatchewa-1207570