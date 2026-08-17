Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 17, 2026) - Scotia Metals Corp. (CSE: SMET) (the "Company" or "Scotia Metals") is pleased to announce that it has entered into agreements with Triomphe Holdings Ltd. (dba Capital Analytica) ("Capital Analytica") and Vectis Capital Inc. ("Vectis") for investor relations and communication services.

The scope of services with Capital Analytica (the "Capital Analytica Agreement") include ongoing capital markets consultation, ongoing social media consultation regarding engagement and enhancement, social sentiment reporting, social engagement reporting, discussion forum monitoring and reporting, corporate video dissemination, and other related investor relations services.

The agreement with Capital Analytica (the "Capital Analytica Agreement") has an initial term of six months, commencing August 17, 2026, under which the Company will pay Capital Analytica CAD$150,000. The Capital Analytica Agreement is subject to Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") approval.

The Company has granted Capital Analytica incentive stock options (each, an "Option") to purchase 100,000 common shares (each, a "Share") at an exercise price of $0.40 per-Share for a period of 5 years. The Options will be subject to standard investor relations vesting provisions and are subject to the acceptance of the CSE.

Jeff French, who is arms-length to the Company, is the principal of Capital Analytica and will be responsible for all activities related to Capital Analytica and the services it provides under the Capital Analytica Agreement. Capital Analytica currently has no direct or indirect interest in the securities of the Company, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest. Capital Analytica can is located at 3786 Glen Oaks Drive, Nanaimo, British Columbia, V9T 6H2. Capital Analytica can be contacted by email at Jeff@capitalanalytica.com or by telephone at 778-882-4551.

The Company also announces that it has entered into an investor relations advisory services agreement dated August 17, 2026 (the "Vectis Agreement") with Vectis Capital Inc. ("Vectis"), an investor relations advisory firm. Pursuant to the Vectis Agreement, Vectis will provide investor relations advisory services to Scotia Metals, including, but not limited to, increasing exposure through private trading groups, social media and influencer communities, implementing tagged article awareness strategies, and online digital marketing.

Scotia Metals has agreed to pay a fee of US$50,000 to Vectis (the "Vectis Fee"), payable in cash in advance of Vectis commencing its services, subject to acceptance by the CSE. The term of the Vectis Agreement is three months following CSE Exchange acceptance.

Tyler Troup, Managing Director of Vectis, will lead the engagement. Mr. Troup has more than 17 years of experience in investor relations and has worked with emerging growth companies listed on multiple exchanges in several jurisdictions. Vectis is located at 4510 Rhodes drive, suite 701, Windsor, Ontario, N8W 5K5. Vectis can be contacted by email at Info@vectis-capital.com or by telephone at 647-254-3779.

Scotia Metals will not issue any securities to Vectis as compensation for its services. Vectis and its principal, Tyler Troup, are at arm's length to Scotia Metals and, to the knowledge of Scotia Metals, do not beneficially own, directly or indirectly, any securities of Scotia Metals. Vectis is not engaged in market-making activities.

About Scotia Metals

Scotia Metals is in the business of acquiring and developing Lithium and other battery metals projects.

The Acadia Project comprises a large, 100%-owned land package of approximately 1,200 km² across 109 mineral licences, securing over 100 km of prospective lithium pegmatite strike in western Nova Scotia. The ground is strategically located along strike from Champlain Mineral Ventures' Brazil Lake Lithium Project and immediately south of the former East Kemptville Tin Mine. The area is highly underexplored, with multiple priority targets identified within the Silurian White Rock Formation where coarse-grained pegmatites are associated with the South Mountain Batholith. The project benefits from excellent infrastructure, including access to ports, power, roads, and proximity to Halifax and its international airport.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of SCOTIA METALS CORP.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/309871

Source: Scotia Metals Corp.