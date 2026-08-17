Vancouver, British Columbia, Pelly Crossing, Yukon and Skagway, Alaska--(Newsfile Corp. - August 17, 2026) - Selkirk Copper Mines Inc. (TSXV: SCMI) (FSE: IO20) (OTCQX: SKRKF) ("Selkirk Copper" or the "Company") and the Municipality of Skagway Borough ("Skagway") (collectively the "Parties") are pleased to announce that work is now commencing on a scoping study (the "Scoping Study") to evaluate options to safely, environmentally responsibly, and sustainably ship critical mineral concentrates through the Port of Skagway, pursuant to a Funding Agreement entered into by the Parties on July 17, 2026. Selkirk Copper will provide funding up to US$200,000 to complete the Scoping Study to establish a critical mineral shipping methodology that meets the needs of Skagway and its citizens as well as the future shipping requirements of Selkirk Copper.

In 2025 and 2026, the Parties collaborated to develop a scope of work and objectives for the Scoping Study, Skagway then conducted a competitive process to select an engineering consultant, experienced in port design and operations, and the use of modern equipment, controls, and management systems. The Scoping Study was awarded by Skagway to KPFF Consulting Engineers ("KPFF") in May 2026. Finalizing the terms of the Funding Agreement allows Skagway and KPFF to proceed with the Scoping Study, which is expected to be complete in September 2026.

M. Colin Joudrie, President & CEO, commented: "Creating a modern, cost-effective, and environmentally responsible option to ship Selkirk Copper's high value copper-gold-silver concentrate to the global market is a critical part of our mine restart strategy. Working with the Municipality and Port of Skagway over the past year, to create a detailed assessment of the options available for shipping critical mineral concentrates to market, that meet the needs and expectations of the community and the operational requirements of the Port of Skagway, has been time well spent."

Orion Hanson, Mayor, Municipality of Skagway, commented: "The Port of Skagway is an integral part of tourism, industry, and commerce in Southeast Alaska and the Yukon Territory. Our Ports and Harbors Advisory Board and the Borough Assembly are looking for opportunities to diversify the economy of Skagway in an environmentally responsible manner. Working with Selkirk Copper presents Skagway with the opportunity to assist in responsibly delivering critical mineral concentrates to market in a mode that meets the needs of the citizens of Skagway. Our team looks forward to working with Selkirk Copper and KPFF to create sustainable value for the citizens of Skagway."

About Selkirk First Nation

Selkirk First Nation is centered in Pelly Crossing, a community in central Yukon, 280 km north of Whitehorse. They are a self-governing First Nation, having signed its Final and Self-Government Agreements in 1997. Selkirk First Nation owns 4,740 square kilometers of Settlement Land, including 2,408 square kilometers where they own both the surface and subsurface. Selkirk First Nation is one of three self-governing Northern Tutchone First Nations in the Yukon. The Selkirk First Nation, indirectly, holds a controlling equity stake in Selkirk Copper.

About Selkirk Copper

Selkirk Copper is a well-financed, newly formed company with a controlling interest held by the Selkirk First Nation through its wholly owned subsidiary, that, in partnership with the Selkirk First Nation, is completing a thorough exploration drilling campaign and a restart and redevelopment plan for the former Minto copper-gold-silver mine based on best-in-class environmentally sustainable mining, development and reclamation practice. Selkirk Copper controls 26,850 hectares of prospective mineral claims located in the Minto-Carmacks copper belt as well as significant open-pit and underground infrastructure, a 4,100 tonne per day processing plant, 400-person full-rotation camp, water treatment facilities, numerous ancillary buildings, and mobile equipment centered on the former Minto copper-gold-silver mine. Selkirk Copper's mineral tenure, operation infrastructure, access roads and powerline, is located on or adjacent to Lands of the Selkirk First Nation much of which is surrounded by prospective Selkirk First Nation Category A Lands.

Selkirk Copper Mines Inc. is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol (TSXV: SCMI), has a secondary listing on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol (FSE: IO20), and its common shares trade under the symbol (OTCQX: SKRKF) on the OTCQX Best Market, a U.S. marketplace operated by OTC Markets Group Inc.

About the Municipality of Skagway and Port of Skagway

The Municipality of Skagway is an incorporated first-class borough in Southeast Alaska, approximately 90 air miles northwest of Juneau and 100 road miles southwest of Whitehorse and encompassing 452 square miles. The Port of Skagway serves as the northernmost ice-free, deep-water port in North America and provides key, year-round transportation access and capacity between the contiguous United States, Interior Alaska, Canada, Asia, and Europe. The Port of Skagway operates two cruise ship terminals hosting over 500,000 passengers annually and an industrial port that ships and receives goods, including critical minerals, diesel, and a range of containerized and break-bulk goods, servicing Southeast Alaska and the Yukon.

About KPFF

Founded in 1960 in Seattle, Washington, KPFF Consulting Engineers has grown into an internationally recognized privately held firm with over 1,500 employees across 36 offices in the United States. The company specializes in civil, structural, mechanical, transportation, environmental, other specialty engineering as well as surveying and construction management. KPFF has a long-standing reputation for delivering creative, practical, and sustainable solutions for projects of all scales and industries.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Selkirk Copper Mines Inc.

M. Colin Joudrie

President and Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Except for the statements of historical fact, this news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. When used in this news release, the words "estimate", "project", "belief", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "predict", "may" or "should" and the negative of these words, or variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. The forward-looking statements and information in this news release include information relating to: the remainder of the Company's drill program and integrating results into ongoing trade-off studies, the business plans and objectives of the Company, and future planned drilling and feasibility study work. Such forward-looking information is based on the Company's expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release.

By their nature, forward-looking statement involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual result, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: the potential inability of the Company to continue as a going concern, risks associated with potential governmental and/or regulatory action with respect to the Company's operations, the potential inability of the Company to implement its business plan going forward. Such statements and information reflect the current view of the Company and are based on information currently available to the Company. In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made assumptions about the Company's ability to execute on its business plans. The Company has also assumed that no significant events will occur outside the Company's normal course of business. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking information are reasonable, forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such information due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

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Source: Selkirk Copper Mines Inc.