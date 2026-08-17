Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 17, 2026) - Kuya Silver Corporation (CSE: KUYA) (OTCQB: KUYAF) (FSE: 6MR1) (the "Company" or "Kuya Silver") is pleased to announce financial and operating results for the six months ending June 30, 2026.

The Company maintained a strong cash position of $25.5 million as at June 30, 2026, providing a solid financial foundation to support its exploration program, mine development initiatives including the construction of the new ramp required to support Bethania's Phase 1 ramp-up to 350 tonnes per day.

The Company's revenue increased significantly to $2.7 million during the first six months ended June 30, 2026, compared to $1.3 million in the comparable period of 2025, reflecting increased silver production from the Bethania operation in addition to the positive effect higher silver prices. Revenue for the quarter was $1.25 million.

Exploration and evaluation expenditures were $1.0 million during the first six months of 2026, compared to $1.3 million in the comparable period of 2025. Expenditures at Bethania remained broadly consistent year over year, while expenditures at Silver Kings decreased as the Company continues to evaluate low-cost opportunities to unlock the project's potential. Exploration and evaluation expenditures are expected to increase during the second half of 2026 as the expanded drilling program commences and Bethania advances critical infrastructure development and ramp-up activities.

The Company recorded a net loss of $2.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026, compared to $1.35 million in the same period of 2025. The larger net loss primarily reflects expenses related to significantly greater activity levels at Bethania associated with the ramp-up, together with increased administrative expenses as the Company continues to build the organizational structure and capabilities required to support its growing operations. The increase was partially offset by higher revenue from Bethania and lower exploration and evaluation expenditures.





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Camila Plant Acquisition Update

The Company continues to the Company continues to evaluate the proposed acquisition and expects to provide a further update in due course.

Outlook

Kuya Silver continues the process to onboard contractors at the Bethania mine to augment its workforce, which is expected to accelerate both mine development and underground drilling productivity in Q3 2026, continuing for the remainder of the year and into 2027. In the near term, the mine team has initiated a focused development program, allocating additional resources to unlock mineralized material for mining later this year and into 2027.

Upcoming Conference Call Webinar

Kuya Silver will host a conference call webinar taking place on Monday, August 17th at 9:00 am ET / 6:00 am PT. During the event, Kuya management will provide an in-depth overview of Q2 2026 financial results, cover recent news on the Silver Kings project and provide a market update on operations at the Bethania Project. A live Q&A will follow the presentation.

Register: https://6ix.com/event/kuya-silver-reports-q2-2026-financial-results-advances-bethania-and-drilling

A replay of the webinar will be made available later that day through the same link.

National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Osbaldo Zamora, PhD., P.Geo., Vice President Exploration with Kuya Silver, Qualified Persons as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Kuya Silver Corporation

Kuya Silver is a Canadian-based, growth-oriented mining company with a focus on silver. Kuya Silver operates the Bethania silver mine in Peru, while developing district-scale silver projects in mining-friendly jurisdictions including Peru and Canada.

Reader Advisory

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information," including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs, and current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to the future business activities of the Company. The words "may," "would," "could," "will," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "must," "next," "propose," "new," "potential," "prospective," "target," "future," "verge," "favorable," "implications," and "ongoing," and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking information. Investors are cautioned that statements including forward-looking information are not guarantees of future business activities and involve risks and uncertainties, and that the Company's future business activities may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking information as a result of various factors, including but not limited to fluctuations in market prices, successes of the operations of the Company, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market, and business conditions. There can be no assurances that such forward-looking information will prove accurate, and therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of the risks and uncertainties. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking information except as required under the applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Source: Kuya Silver Corporation