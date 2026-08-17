Spain's Official State Gazette (BOE) published on Friday, August 14, formally approved the renewal of the operating authorization for Spain's Almaraz nuclear power plant Units I and II through June 8, 2030. The Ministry for the Ecological Transition (MITECO) described the measure as "a limited, short-term extension" that leaves the 2035 target for closing Spain's nuclear fleet unchanged. Order TED/864/2026, dated August 12, extends Unit I's operation by 31 months and Unit II's by 19 months compared with their previously scheduled closure dates. The government said the decision reflects the ...

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