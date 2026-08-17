Tilray Brands, Inc.: Tilray Medical Accelerates the Commercial Expansion of Tilray Medical-Branded Cannabis Medicines in the UK with First Direct-to-Patient Launch Through Lyphe Clinic and Lyphe Dispensary

Launch connects Tilray Medical's European cultivation and pharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities with Lyphe Clinic and Lyphe Dispensary to expand direct patient access across the UK and advance Tilray's integrated medical cannabis platform

LONDON, Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tilray Medical, a global leader in medical cannabis research, cultivation, production and distribution and a division of Tilray Brands, Inc. ("Tilray") (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), today announced the UK launch of Tilray Medical-branded cannabis flower products through Lyphe Clinic and Lyphe Dispensary, creating a direct-to-patient channel that broadens access for patients across the country and supports the continued commercial growth of Tilray Medical-branded cannabis medicines in the UK.

The launch marks an important milestone in Tilray's integration of Lyphe Group and demonstrates the Company's differentiated medical cannabis platform in the UK, bringing together European cultivation, pharmaceutical manufacturing, clinical care, prescribing, dispensing and patient support within a connected healthcare model.

Rajnish Ohri, President, International, Tilray Brands, stated: "This launch is a defining step in Tilray Medical's UK strategy and a powerful example of how we are building a more connected, patient-centered medical cannabis platform. By bringing Tilray Medical-branded cannabis medicines to patients through Lyphe Clinic and Lyphe Dispensary, we are combining high-quality European cultivation and pharmaceutical manufacturing with trusted clinical, prescribing, dispensing and patient care services. This integrated model strengthens responsible access for patients, supports healthcare practitioners and reinforces Tilray Medical's commercial leadership in regulated medical cannabis markets."

Tilray Brands acquired Lyphe Group in April 2026, establishing a differentiated UK medical cannabis platform spanning clinical care, prescribing, dispensing and pharmaceutical distribution. The addition of Tilray Medical products to Lyphe Clinic and Lyphe Dispensary strengthens this model by connecting Tilray Medical's global production network with Lyphe's established patient and pharmacy infrastructure.

The rollout reflects Tilray Medical's commitment to responsible access across regulated international medical cannabis markets and leverages the scale, quality standards and supply-chain capabilities of its global operations. The range available through Lyphe Clinic and Lyphe Dispensary is expected to expand over the coming months, with Tilray Medical products cultivated and produced through the Company's international production network, including its EU-GMP-certified facility in Portugal.

About Tilray Medical

Tilray Medical is dedicated to transforming lives and fostering dignity for patients in need through safe and reliable access to a global portfolio of medical cannabis brands, including Tilray Medical, Good Supply, Redecan, ARX and Broken Coast. Tilray grew from one of the first companies to become an approved licensed producer of medical cannabis in Canada to building the first GMP-certified cannabis production facilities in Europe, first in Portugal and later in Germany. Today, Tilray Medical is one of the largest suppliers of medical cannabis to patients, physicians, hospitals, pharmacies, researchers and governments in 20 countries across five continents.

For more information on Tilray Medical, visit Tilray Medical Europe, Tilray Medical Canada, and Tilray Medical Australia-New Zealand.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. ("Tilray") (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia and Latin America. Tilray is building a transformative platform at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness and entertainment, elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray's mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy and create memorable experiences. Tilray's unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in more than 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods and craft beverages.

For more information on how we are elevating lives through moments of connection, visit Tilray.com and follow @Tilray on all social platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, "forward-looking statements") under Canadian securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the "safe harbor" created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "forecast," "future," "should," "could," "enable," "potential," "contemplate," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "expect," "intend," "may," "project," "will," "would" and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations concerning, among other things, the Company's ability to commercialize new and innovative products worldwide. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. Forward looking statements in this communication include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the integration of Lyphe Group into Tilray Medical's operations; the anticipated benefits of such integration; the expansion, development and commercialization of Tilray Medical's UK platform; expectations regarding future product availability and commercialization opportunities; the Company's ability to support patient access in regulated markets; and the Company's position and growth prospects within the international medical cannabis industry. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

For further information, please contact:

Media: news@tilray.com