From ESS News In the first half of 2026 (H1), global energy storage cell shipments reached 467.84 GWh, up 94.8% year-on-year. Quarterly shipments exceeded 200 GWh for the third consecutive quarter, with second-quarter shipments reaching a record 262 GWh. Shipments to markets outside China totaled nearly 250 GWh in H1, accounting for more than half of the global total. The headline figures hide structural shifts. Three developments have occurred during H1, including a reshuffling of the competitive landscape, a new normal marked by a persistently tight supply-demand balance amid the rapid iteration ...

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