Chinese manufacturer Kanion has introduced its Deluxe Series of monobloc air-to-water heat pumps for residential and commercial heating, cooling and domestic hot water applications. The systems are available in capacities from 6 kW to 30 kW, with single- and three-phase configurations. The new product line is positioned as a solution for residential and commercial buildings where space heating, cooling and hot-water production need to be combined in a single hydronic system. Its monobloc configuration keeps the refrigerant circuit within the outdoor unit, potentially simplifying installation compared ...

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