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PR Newswire
17.08.2026 13:36 Uhr
159 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 17

Date: 17 August 2026

Global Opportunities Trust plc (the "Company")

LEI: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Net Asset Values

Global Opportunities Trust plc announces that the unaudited net asset values

(NAVs) of the Company as at the close of business on 14 August 2026 are as follows:

409.94 pence per share (including income)

405.52 pence per share (excluding income)

For further information, please contact:

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

0131 378 0500

© 2026 PR Newswire
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.