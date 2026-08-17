Entergy Corporation: Beat the Heat: Entergy Mississippi Works With Community Agencies To Help Customers Stay Cool

Company awards $27,500 in grants for fan giveaways and cooling solutions, releases additional funding for The Power to Care

JACKSON, MI / ACCESS Newswire / August 17, 2026 / On hot summer days air conditioning units keep indoor temperatures pleasant and everyone inside cool. But the AC systems that keep us cool must work even harder when the temperatures rise well into the 80s and 90s almost every day. The increased usage also impacts summer utility bills.

Entergy Mississippi is helping customers beat the heat without breaking the bank through grants and bill assistance programs.

Beat the Heat grants support community partners

This summer, community partners across Entergy Mississippi's service area are giving away fans, water and other items to help customers stay cool as the summer heats up, funded by $27,500 in Beat the Heat grants the company awarded recently to several organizations.

Boss Lady Economic Planning & Development, AJFC Community Action and New Horizon Ministries have already distributed more than 250 fans along with other items to help their neighbors stay cool. Entergy Mississippi volunteers were on hand to assist with these events held recently in Bolivar, Claiborne and Hinds counties.

"Entergy has been a blessing to us for years," said Bill Washington, food pantry manager at New Horizon Church. "Their volunteers show up with open hearts, and their support helps us do more for our community than we ever could alone. Whether it's helping us give out fans during the hottest days or standing beside us every month to distribute food boxes to our neighbors in need, Entergy shows us what it means to truly care. I'm grateful for the way they lift us up and help us take care of the people who count on us."

In addition to distributing fans, energy efficiency information and storm preparedness tips, Entergy employees helped agencies give out fundamental supplies, like food boxes, hydrating skincare sets, clothing, baby essentials, and water-bringing smiles all around.

"Our communities count on us, especially when summer heat puts extra strain on families," said Robbie Kemp, Entergy Mississippi vice president, customer service. "Partnering with local organizations helps us reach the people who need support the most - and we're committed to showing up with real solutions in bill management tools that keep our customers safe, comfortable and cared for."

Grants were also awarded to Southwest Mississippi Opportunity, Inc. and Community Foundation of Northwest Mississippi and plans for additional events are underway. Customers living in areas served by these community partners should check the organization's websites and social media channels for additional details.

Additional funding for The Power to Care

Entergy's The Power to Care program provides emergency bill payment assistance to older adults and individuals with disabilities, working with local nonprofit agencies to distribute the funds.

Thanks to donations from our generous employees and customers, we can help many of these customers pay their bills in their time of need. In 2025, Entergy's The Power to Care Program contributed $605,457 to assist more than 2,500 Mississippi customers. The total includes a recent shareholder match of $141,964, which will be distributed soon to help customers during the summer months.

Entergy Mississippi also has programs and resources that can help all customers stay cool while keeping energy costs low this summer. Our Bill Toolkit offers tools, resources and information to help customers save energy and money through every season.

By visiting the Bill Toolkit website, customers can learn more about the bill management options that are available, along with the assistance programs that provide support to those facing financial challenges. We're committed to providing support to customers through the summer months and are here to help throughout the year.

About Entergy Mississippi

Entergy Mississippi provides electricity to approximately 459,000 customers in 45 counties. Entergy Mississippi is a subsidiary of Entergy Corporation. Entergy generates, transmits and distributes electricity to power life for more than 3 million customers through our operating companies in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. We're focused on keeping costs for our customers as low as possible while providing reliable energy that our communities count on. We're also investing in growth for the future with a more resilient, cleaner energy system that includes modern natural gas, nuclear and renewable energy generation. As a nationally recognized leader in sustainability and corporate citizenship, we deliver more than $100 million in economic benefits each year to the communities we serve through philanthropy, volunteerism and advocacy. Entergy is a Fortune 500 company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, and has approximately 12,000 employees. Learn more at EntergyMississippi.com and connect with @EntergyMS on social media.

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entergymsmedia@entergy.com

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Entergy volunteers help give out fans at the New Horizon Church monthly distribution event.

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/utilities/beat-the-heat-entergy-mississippi-works-with-community-agencies-to-help-customers-stay-co-1208021