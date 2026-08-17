Vancouver, Canada--(Newsfile Corp. - August 17, 2026) - Turnium Technology Group Inc. (TSXV: TTGI) (FSE: E48) ("TTGI" or the "Company"), a global provider of Technology-as-a-Service (TaaS) solutions and channel-driven IT services, today announced that its Turnium subsidiary has entered into an OEM partnership agreement to integrate and distribute GetVocal AI voice technology across TTGI's global partner ecosystem and broader TaaS platform.

The agreement enables TTGI to integrate GetVocal's conversational AI voice capabilities into TTGI's portfolio of Artificial Intelligence, networking, communications and managed technology solutions delivered through channel partners globally. The platform is intended to support enterprise and service provider use cases including AI-enabled customer engagement, automated voice interaction, operational support workflows, and intelligent communications services.

The agreement provides Turnium with global rights to distribute and integrate the GetVocal platform into TTGI's partner network via its portfolio offerings, including bundled solutions delivered alongside Turnium SD-WAN and Insentra AI services.

TTGI's AI and Communications Platform

The partnership supports TTGI's broader strategy of building a scalable TaaS platform that combines connectivity, cloud, managed services, AI enablement and communications technologies delivered through channel partners worldwide.

Conversational AI and intelligent voice platforms are increasingly being adopted across enterprise environments as organisations seek to improve customer responsiveness, automate repetitive workflows, extend service availability, and reduce operational complexity.

GetVocal provides conversational AI voice technology designed to support enterprise customer interaction and communications environments through AI-powered voice agents, workflow automation, and integration into existing operational systems.

TTGI believes the addition of conversational AI voice capability further expands TTGI's portfolio available to partners seeking integrated networking and AI-enabled communications solutions within a single channel-driven ecosystem.

Leadership Commentary

Logan Campbell, Chief Executive Officer of EmergingTD Inc., said;

"We are pleased to partner with Turnium and to expand the reach of the GetVocal platform through their global partner ecosystem. TTGI's channel-focused model and existing communications and networking footprint create a strong foundation for delivering conversational AI solutions into enterprise and service provider markets."

Aldo Gallone, VP of Global Strategy and Partnerships at TTGI, said,

"We continue to see growing interest from partners looking for practical AI solutions that can integrate into existing customer environments without requiring entirely new operating models. The addition of conversational AI voice capability complements our broader portfolio and provides additional opportunities for partners to expand service offerings around customer experience, automation, and managed communications."

Doug Childress, Chief Executive Officer of TTGI, said,

"This partnership forms part of TTGI's continued expansion of its AI and communications portfolio. Conversational AI is increasingly being adopted by organisations seeking to improve customer engagement, automate workflows, and enhance communications delivery. Integrating GetVocal's technology into our ecosystem provides partners with an additional option to deliver AI-enabled services alongside connectivity, cloud, and managed infrastructure solutions."

Supporting TTGI's Long-Term TaaS Strategy

The partnership forms part of TTGI's ongoing strategy of expanding its portfolio through technologies that complement its existing networking, cloud, managed services, and channel-delivered solutions.

TTGI believes the convergence of AI, communications, cloud infrastructure, and managed networking is creating increasing demand for integrated platforms capable of supporting distributed enterprise environments and modern digital service delivery.

The Company believes the partnership may support additional channel engagement opportunities across multiple regions and industry sectors as organisations continue evaluating operational AI adoption strategies.

About GetVocal

GetVocal is a conversational AI voice platform focused on conversational AI voice technology for enterprise customer engagement and communications automation. The platform provides AI-powered voice interaction capabilities designed to support customer service, workflow automation, and operational communications environments.

For more information, visit www.getvocal.ai.

About Turnium, a TTGI Company

Turnium is a software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) provider delivering secure, flexible, and cost-effective network connectivity solutions for managed service providers and their clients. Operating through a channel-first model, Turnium enables partners to deploy and manage enterprise-grade networking infrastructure across distributed environments with full control and scalability.

For more information, visit www.turnium.com.

About Insentra, a TTGI Company

Insentra is a 100% channel-only global IT professional services company and a TTGI group company, with offices in Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Insentra delivers structured technology adoption programmes, AI enablement services, and managed IT professional services to enterprise organisations across multiple sectors. AI Momentum is Insentra's structured enterprise AI adoption programme, designed to take organisations from readiness through to ongoing operation of custom AI agents and applications.

For more information, visit www.insentragroup.com.

About Turnium Technology Group Inc. (TTGI)

TTGI acquires companies that complement its Technology-as-a-Service (TaaS) strategy, integrates them to generate efficiencies, and delivers their solutions through a global partner-led program to customers worldwide. TTGI's mission is to provide IT providers with a complete, white-labelled portfolio of business technology solutions, enabling them to quickly add new services in response to customer demand.

TTGI is focused on building a TaaS platform that incorporates all the services, platforms, and capabilities that ISPs, MSPs, IT Providers, VoIP/UCaaS, CCaaS, or Cloud Providers might need. Additionally, TTGI provides deployment resources, hardware, delivery, support, and marketing and sales enablement to help channel partners go to market quickly and deliver exceptional quality.

TTGI delivers secure, cost-effective, uninterrupted, and scalable global IT solutions to its partners and their end-customers-because "Connectivity Matters."

CAUTIONARY NOTES

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain acts, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved".

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Some of these risks are described under the "Caution on Forward-Looking Information" section and "Risk Factors" section of the MD&A. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

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Source: Turnium Technology Group Inc.