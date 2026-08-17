New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 17, 2026) - DD.NYC, a New York-based women-owned creative agency, has been included in the 2026 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States, marking its second consecutive appearance on the annual ranking.

DD.NYC ranked No. 860 nationally with 402.71% revenue growth over a three-year period measured by Inc. Furthermore, the agency also ranked No. 66 in its industry, No. 76 in New York state, and No. 82 in its metro area.

DD.NYC has been named to the 2026 Inc. 5000 for the second consecutive year

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"Being named to the Inc. 5000 for a second consecutive year is meaningful because it reflects the work that our team has put into growing DD.NYC while maintaining the standards we set for our work and client relationships," said Anjelika Lours' Kour, Creative Director and Managing Partner of DD.NYC. "We're proud of how far we've come and grateful to the clients and team members who have been part of that growth."

The annual Inc. 5000 list ranks privately held, for-profit U.S. companies based on percentage revenue growth over a three-year period. Companies must also meet Inc.'s eligibility requirements and pass an editorial review to qualify for the annual ranking.

For more information on the agency, visit www.dd.nyc.

About DD.NYC

DD.NYC is an award-winning Manhattan-based creative agency specializing in branding, web design, packaging, and video storytelling. Founded in 2015, the agency is dedicated to delivering quick and reliable results for its clients, making them the agency of choice for results-driven managers and companies. DD.NYC's experienced founders have been building digital products for almost two decades, bringing extensive knowledge and expertise to every project. They work closely with clients to understand their unique needs and goals, and develop tailored solutions that meet their specific requirements. With over 250 satisfied clients and numerous industry recognitions, DD.NYC is committed to helping businesses succeed in the digital and real world.

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Source: DesignRush