Terra Clean Energy Corp. Announces Receipt of Utah Work Program Permits for the Marysvale Uranium Mines Project

Vancouver B.C., Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --TERRA CLEAN ENERGY CORP. ("Terra" or the "Company") (CSE: TCEC, OTCQB: TCEFF, FSE: C9O0) is pleased to announce that it has received the required permits from the Utah Department of Natural Resources Division of Oil, Gas and Mining to commence its planned exploration work program at the Company's 100%-owned Marysvale Uranium Mines Project located in Marysvale, Utah, United States.

The approved work program authorizes the construction of five drill pads to support a planned diamond core drill program and the excavation of 7 exploration trenches designed to expose and evaluate known uranium-bearing outcrops. The program represents an important milestone as the Company advances this exciting past producing uranium project.

The trenching program will allow Terra's technical team to map and sample mineralized structures, verify historical geological interpretations, and refine drill targets ahead of a planned diamond core drilling program this fall. The five permitted drill pads have been strategically positioned to test priority uranium targets identified through historical exploration, recent geological modeling, and the Company's completed radiometric and photogrammetric surveys.

"The receipt of these permits is a significant achievement for Terra and keeps the Company on schedule for its planned exploration program," said Greg Cameron, Chief Executive Officer of Terra "Our team has completed extensive technical work over the past year, including the compilation and digitization of historical data, preparation of a NI 43-101 Technical Report, and construction of a comprehensive 3D geological model. We are now excited to begin field activities that will advance the Marysvale Uranium Mines Project toward drilling."

The Company expects field crews to mobilize in September once a small Surety Bond is posted with the BLM for reclamation post field work, with trenching to commence first, followed by drill pad preparation and the initial diamond drilling program. Results from the trenching program will be incorporated into the final drill targeting process.

The Marysvale Uranium Mines Project is situated within Utah's historic Marysvale Uranium District, one of the most productive uranium regions in the western United States. The project includes the past-producing Prospector and Freedom uranium mines, which historically accounted for a substantial portion of the district's uranium production of 1.33 Mlbs U3O8 at reported average grades of 0.22% *. Terra Clean Energy believes the combination of historical production, documented uranium mineralization, and modern exploration techniques provides significant potential for new uranium discoveries a significant uranium resource.

Further updates will be provided as exploration activities progress.





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,The historical results, production, and interpretation described here in have not been verified and are extracted from US Geological Survey reports. The Company has not completed sufficient work to confirm and validate any of the historical data contained in this news release. The historical work does not meet NI 43-101 standards. The Company considers the historical work a reliable indication of the potential of the Marysvale Uranium District and the information may be of assistance to readers.

Gruner, J.W., Fetzer, W.G., and Rapaport, I., 1951, The Uranium Deposits near Marysvale, Piute County, Utah, Economic Geology Vol 46 No 3, pp. 243-251.

Steven, T.A., Cunningham, C. G., Naeser, C.W., and Mehnert, H.H., 1979, Revised stratigraphy and radiometric ages of volcanic rocks in the Marysvale area, west-central Utah: U.S. Geological Survey Bulletin 1469, 40 p.

Additionally, an independent comment on the Company's recent activities can be found at: https://briefglance.com/articles/digital-ghosts-reviving-utahs-cold-war-uranium-mines-with-modern-tech

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101, on behalf of the Company by C. Trevor Perkins, P.Geo., Vice President Exploration for Terra Clean Energy Corp., and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Terra Clean Energy Corp.

Terra Clean Energy Corp. is a Canadian-based uranium exploration and development company. The Company is currently developing the South Falcon East uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region, Saskatchewan, Canada as well as past producing uranium mines in Utah and uranium exploration properties in Wyoming, United States. The Company's strategy is to find and advance late stage uranium projects to support growing demand for Nuclear Power and secure domestic mineral supply chains

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF TERRA CLEAN ENERGY CORP.

"Greg Cameron"

Greg Cameron, CEO



Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements relating to the Company's planned exploration activities on properties and the potential development of mineral resources and mineral reserves which may or may not occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results or realities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such material risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: competition within the industry; actual results of current exploration activities; environmental risks; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; future price of commodities; failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, and other risks of the mining industry; delays in obtaining approvals or financing; risks related to indebtedness and the service of such indebtedness; as well as those factors, risks and uncertainties identified and reported in the Company's public filings under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca . Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information please contact:

Greg Cameron, CEO

info@tcec.energy

416-277-6174