Papa John's International, Inc.: Papa Johns Canada Introduces Pan Pizza

EDMONTON, Alberta, Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pan Pizza has arrived at Papa Johns Canada.

Beginning today, Papa Johns Canada is introducing its highly anticipated Pan Pizza. A new take on a classic, Papa Johns' Pan Pizza delivers crispy, caramelized edges, a pillowy, airy centre and the unmistakable flavours that make it distinctly Papa Johns.

"Consumers shouldn't have to settle for 'good enough'," said Shivram Vaideeswaran, Senior Vice President of Brand Marketing at Papa Johns. "We didn't bring Pan Pizza back to simply participate in the category; we rebuilt it from the pan up to raise the standard. From the golden, crispy edges to the soft, airy centre and bold, indulgent flavours in every bite, every detail was intentional. This isn't just another launch, it's our statement that great pizza matters, and our new Pan Pizza proves it from the very first bite."

With Parmesan and Romano cheeses and Papa Johns Special Garlic Sauce baked directly into the bottom of the crust and finished with a sprinkle of Italian seasoning, Papa Johns' Pan Pizza delivers a signature golden finish and crispy crunch.

"There's something about pan pizza that people get excited about," said Scott Lewis, General Manager, International Markets - Canada, at Papa Johns. "We're proud to add Pan Pizza to our menu and can't wait for Canadians to try our take on this classic."

To celebrate the launch, guests can enjoy a medium 1-topping Pan Pizza for $16.99 for a limited time through October 4, 2026.

Guests can order Pan Pizza at PapaJohns.ca, through the Papa Johns app, or at participating restaurants.

ABOUT PAPA JOHNS

Papa John's International, Inc. (Nasdaq: PZZA) opened its doors in 1984 with one goal in mind: BETTER INGREDIENTS. BETTER PIZZA.® Papa Johns believes that using high-quality ingredients leads to superior quality pizzas. Its original dough is made of only six ingredients and is fresh, never frozen. Papa Johns tops its pizzas with real cheese made from mozzarella, pizza sauce made with vine-ripened tomatoes that go from vine to can in the same day and meat free of fillers. It was the first national pizza delivery chain to announce the removal of artificial flavours and synthetic colours from its entire food menu. Papa Johns is co-headquartered in Atlanta, Ga. and Louisville, Ky. and is the world's third-largest pizza delivery company with approximately 6,000 restaurants in approximately 50 countries and territories. For more information about the Company or to order pizza online, visit www.papajohns.ca or download the Papa Johns mobile app for iOS or Android.



Media - Papa Johns - North America

Michelle Phillippe

michelle_philippe@papajohns.com



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7bb71dc9-051a-4414-b4a2-6840b0e14ae7

Pan Pizza Papa Johns

Pan Pizza has arrived at Papa Johns Canada. Crispy, caramelized edges. A soft, airy centre. And unmi...