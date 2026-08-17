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WKN: A12BGS | ISIN: US92242T1016 | Ticker-Symbol: 1V1
Tradegate
17.08.26 | 09:55
70,75 Euro
-1,39 % -1,00
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
V2X INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
V2X INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
70,6572,0514:55
70,6572,0514:49
PR Newswire
17.08.2026 13:30 Uhr
59 Leser
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V2X, Inc.: V2X Congratulates Chief Growth Officer Roger Mason on Confirmation as Director of the National Reconnaissance Office

RESTON, Va., Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- V2X, Inc. (NYSE: VVX), a leading provider of global mission solutions supporting defense, national security and civilian customers, congratulates Chief Growth Officer Dr. L. Roger Mason Jr. on his confirmation by the U.S. Senate to serve as Director of the National Reconnaissance Office.

Since joining V2X in 2025, Mason has led the company's integrated growth organization, overseeing corporate strategy, business development, technology development, marketing and communications, government affairs, competitive intelligence, and growth operations. Under his leadership, V2X strengthened its strategic positioning across key national security priorities and advanced opportunities supporting the evolving needs of defense and intelligence customers.

"Roger has been an exceptional leader, trusted colleague and advocate for our customers and employees," said Jeremy C. Wensinger, President and Chief Executive Officer of V2X. "His strategic vision, integrity and commitment to the national security mission have left a lasting impact on our company. While we will certainly miss his leadership, we are incredibly proud to see him continue his distinguished career in public service. On behalf of the entire V2X team, we congratulate Roger and wish him every success as he leads one of our nation's most important intelligence organizations."

V2X will announce plans regarding the Chief Growth Officer role at a later date.

About V2X
V2X builds innovative solutions that integrate physical and digital environments by aligning people, actions, and technology. V2X is embedded in all elements of a critical mission's lifecycle to enhance readiness, optimize resource management, and boost security. The company provides innovation spanning national security, defense, civilian, and international markets. With a global team of approximately 16,000 professionals, V2X enables mission success by injecting AI and machine learning capabilities to meet today's toughest challenges across all operational domains.

Investor Contact
Mike Smith, CFA
Vice President, Treasury, Corporate Development and Investor Relations
[email protected]
719-637-5773

Media Contact
Angelica Spanos Deoudes
Senior Director, Marketing and Communications
[email protected]
571-338-5195

SOURCE V2X, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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