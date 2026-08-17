Independent third-party evaluation will generate performance data to support qualification with Japanese and global battery manufacturers

Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 17, 2026) - Northern Graphite Corporation (TSXV: NGC) (OTCQB: NGPHF) (FSE: 0NG) (XSTU: 0NG) (the "Company" or "Northern") is pleased to announce that it has been selected by Natural Resources Canada ("NRCan") to participate in a strategic Canada-Japan battery materials evaluation program through the Lithium-ion Battery Technology and Evaluation Center ("LIBTEC"), an independent, internationally recognized, third-party battery evaluation organization.

The initiative, which includes funding support of CAD 155,800, will enable Northern to advance the evaluation and customer qualification of its battery anode materials ("BAM") under LIBTEC's standardized, customer-relevant testing protocols and forms part of broader cooperation between Canada and Japan to strengthen secure, resilient and sustainable critical minerals and battery supply chains outside of China.

Northern is the only battery anode material developer participating in the initiative, complementing participating Canadian cathode material developers and highlighting Canada's growing capabilities across the battery materials value chain. The program provides an opportunity to showcase Canadian innovation to one of the world's most advanced battery ecosystems while strengthening technical collaboration between Canada and Japan.

"Japan is home to some of the world's most advanced battery and automotive companies, and participation in the LIBTEC program provides an important opportunity to test our materials under rigorous conditions while supporting broader Canada-Japan cooperation in critical minerals and battery supply chains," said Northern Chief Executive Officer Hugues Jacquemin. "Being selected for this initiative is an important endorsement of Northern's strategy to become a supplier of battery anode material to global markets seeking diversified supply chains."

Through the program, Northern will provide BAM samples produced using graphite from its Lac des Iles mine in Quebec and processed through the Company's battery materials technology platform for independent third-party evaluation and benchmarking against established industry reference materials under standardized, OEM-relevant conditions at LIBTEC's facilities in Japan.

The evaluation program is expected to generate valuable third-party performance data across key battery metrics, including capacity, fast charging, cycle life and material consistency. Northern expects the resulting data to support ongoing product optimization, customer qualification efforts and commercial discussions with battery manufacturers seeking secure and scalable sources of battery materials outside of China. Participation in the program is also expected to strengthen Northern's visibility within Japan's battery ecosystem, including leading battery manufacturers and automotive OEMs, supporting future commercial engagement opportunities.

"Canada is building resilient critical mineral and battery supply chains that will power our economy for decades to come," said the Honourable Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources. "By investing in innovative Canadian companies like Northern Graphite and strengthening partnerships with trusted allies such as Japan, we are creating new opportunities for Canadian workers, catalyzing investment and reinforcing Canada's position as an energy superpower."

As global demand for lithium-ion batteries continues to accelerate, governments and industry are working to diversify supply chains and reduce dependence on concentrated sources of battery materials and processing capacity. By supporting the evaluation of Canadian-developed battery materials using Japan's advanced qualification infrastructure, the program connects Canadian innovation with one of the world's most sophisticated battery manufacturing ecosystems while advancing the shared objective of diversifying global sources of critical minerals and battery materials processing.

"This initiative is a key step in demonstrating the commercial readiness of our BAM portfolio," said Northern Chief Product Officer Dr. Moritz Hantel. "Working together with LIBTEC allows Northern to independently demonstrate the capability of our BAM and helps to facilitate the ongoing discussion with the Japanese battery ecosystem."

The program represents an important milestone in Northern's downstream battery materials strategy and further strengthens the Company's role in developing an integrated mine-to-battery supply chain spanning North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

About Northern Graphite

Northern is a Canadian, TSX Venture Exchange listed company that owns the only flake graphite mine in North America. Northern is focused on becoming a world leader in producing natural graphite and upgrading it into high-value products critical to the green economy, including anode material for lithium-ion batteries/EVs, fuel cells and graphene, as well as advanced industrial technologies. The Company's mine-to-battery strategy is spearheaded by its Battery Materials Group, which has a fully equipped, state-of-the-art laboratory in Frankfurt and is focused on advancing plans for developing battery anode material plants in Saudi Arabia, Quebec and France.

Northern's graphite assets include the Lac des Iles mine in Quebec, where the Company intends to boost output to meet growing demand from industrial customers and coming demand from North American battery makers. The Company also owns the large-scale, advanced stage Bissett Creek graphite project in Ontario and the fully permitted Okanjande graphite mine in Namibia, which is currently on care and maintenance, and represents an opportunity to substantially increase graphite production at a lower cost and with a shorter time to market than most competing projects. All projects have "battery quality" graphite and are located close to infrastructure in politically stable jurisdictions.

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Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "potential", "possible" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "will", "could", or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding, among others, the Company's plans to expand graphite production and downstream processing capacity in North America, Europe and the Middle East. All such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and analyses made by management based on their experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors they believe are appropriate in the circumstances. However, these statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected including, but not limited to, unexpected changes in laws, rules or regulations, or their enforcement by applicable authorities; the failure of other parties to perform as agreed; social or labour unrest; changes in commodity prices; unexpected failure or inadequacy of infrastructure and the failure of ongoing and contemplated studies to deliver anticipated results or results that would justify and support continued studies, development or operations and the inability to raise required financing. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements.

Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based on what management believes are reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with them. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Subject to applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this news release.

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To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/309850

Source: Northern Graphite Corporation