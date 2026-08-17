Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - August 17, 2026) - DesignRush has released Episode 148 of the DesignRush Podcast featuring Mat Braddy, Brand Founder at Updraft and former CMO of Just Eat, who shared his insights on how customer-first messaging and creative freedom can help brands win customer attention.





Brand Founder at Updraft and former CMO of Just Eat Mat Braddy joined the DesignRush Podcast for episode 148.

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In the episode, Braddy examines why companies often build marketing messages around their own products, priorities, and terminology instead of starting with the customer. He also discusses how leadership decisions can influence a brand's creative direction and how organizations can give marketing teams greater freedom to develop distinctive ideas.

"In terms of marketing and branding, the main thing people get wrong in every sector is they develop what I call inside-out messaging. We want to say this, so they say it," Braddy told DesignRush Podcast host Kia Johnson.

The episode draws on Braddy's experience at Updraft and Just Eat to explore:

Updraft's move from overdrafts to credit card debt after identifying a more immediate customer need.

The role of executive leadership and internal culture in building a distinctive brand personality.

The role of human judgment in deciding which marketing ideas and stories are worth pursuing with AI.

Episode 148 is available on YouTube and Spotify.

Interested in joining the DesignRush Podcast? Email spotlight@designrush.com to get featured.

About Mat Braddy:

Mat Braddy is Brand Founder at Updraft and former CMO of Just Eat, where he helped grow one of the UK's best-known consumer brands through IPO. At Updraft, he focuses on challenger strategy and brand growth.

About DesignRush:

DesignRush is a media platform and B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews, agency rankings, awards, industry insights, and curated agency recommendations for vetted projects.

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Source: DesignRush