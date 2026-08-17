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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.08.2026 13:58 Uhr
17 Leser
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Riyadh to Host Second Edition of the Global Logistics Forum in November 2026, Held in Conjunction with the UN Trade and Development Global Supply Chain Forum 2026

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and hosted by the Ministry of Transport and Logistics Services, the Global Logistics Forum will hold its second edition in Riyadh from 29 November to 1 December 2026, at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center. The Forum will be held in conjunction with the UN Trade and Development Global Supply Chain Forum 2026, co-located at the same venue during the same week.

Together the two forums will form one of the region's largest gatherings of transport, supply chain and trade leaders, drawing policymakers, industry executives and investors from around the world.

The early date announcement follows the reception of the inaugural forum in 2024, when more than 13,000 participants from over 30 countries attended, alongside 140 speakers and 80 exhibitors. That edition produced 67 cooperation agreements and memoranda of understanding worth more than SAR16 billion ($4.3 billion), a benchmark the 2026 edition is designed to build on.

The Forum is positioned to reinforce Saudi Arabia's role as a global logistics hub linking continents, in step with the goals of Vision 2030. Its agenda will focus on innovation in logistics services, integrated global connectivity and supply chain sustainability.

The Ministry of Transport and Logistics Services said the Forum, co-located with the UN Trade and Development Global Supply Chain Forum 2026, will serve as a platform for launching strategic initiatives and forging international partnerships. Partners and industry professionals are invited to save the date for both events.

For more information visit: https://www.glforum.org/en

For media enquiries, please contact:
Rana Hossam
E: media@GLForum.org

About Global Logistics Forum:
Under the royal patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and hosted by the Ministry of Transport and Logistic Services, the Global Logistics Forum 2026 takes place from 29 November to 1 December in Riyadh, held in conjunction with the UNCTAD Global Supply Chain Forum. Building on a first edition that delivered more than 60 partnerships worth over SAR16 billion, the Forum returns to convene global industry leaders, policymakers and investors around the trade flows, technology and financing decisions shaping the sector's next decade.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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