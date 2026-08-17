Nature Cell: NatureCell to Open the Era of "Medicine for Humanity " with the World's First Commercialization of Amniotic Stem Cell Conditioned Medium

Latest oocyte maturation research published in Cells on August 13, bringing Nature Cell's total to four international journal publications

Preclinical findings suggest potential benefits for ovarian function in aging models

Frozen format may enable more economical production and global distribution

Research pipeline spans reproductive health, hair loss, arthritis, neurodegenerative diseases, and aging-related conditions

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 17, 2026 / NatureCell announced its vision to usher in an era of "Medicine for Humanity (????)" by commercializing amniotic stem cell conditioned medium (CM) for the first time in the world and making advanced stem cell technologies more economical and convenient for people around the world.

The latest research supporting this vision was published in the international scientific journal Cells on August 13, 2026.

The study investigated the use of amniotic stem cell conditioned medium in oocyte maturation. Dr. Gi-Hye Ra served as the first author, while Dr. Geon-A Kim and Dr. Jeong-Chan Ra served as corresponding authors.

The research team investigated the effects of amniotic stem cell conditioned medium on in vitro maturation (IVM) of oocytes and reproductive function. The findings suggest the potential for utilizing various bioactive substances secreted by amniotic stem cells in oocyte maturation and reproductive medicine.

"Confirmed the Potential to Restore the Function of Aging Ovaries with Amniotic Stem Cell Conditioned Medium"

The latest study builds on long-term research conducted by NatureCell and the Biostar Stem Cell Research Institute into amniotic stem cell conditioned medium.

In previous studies, researchers observed recovery of antioxidant capacity and reproductive-related hormones in the ovaries and uterus of aged animal models treated with amniotic stem cell conditioned medium. Changes in gene expression associated with aging, energy metabolism, and female reproductive function were also observed.

Dr. Jeong-Chan Ra said, "Through our research, we confirmed the potential for injections of amniotic stem cell conditioned medium to restore the function of aging ovaries toward a younger state. This latest study on oocyte maturation advances these research findings to the next stage."

However, these findings have so far been demonstrated through preclinical studies and do not mean that the ability to rejuvenate aging human ovaries has been clinically established. NatureCell plans to progressively evaluate safety and efficacy in humans through further studies of the underlying mechanisms and clinical research.

Four Publications in Leading International Scientific Journals Build Scientific Evidence

The potential of amniotic stem cell conditioned medium is not based on a single study.

NatureCell and the Biostar Stem Cell Research Institute have continued research into amniotic stem cells and their conditioned medium. Findings from this research have been published four times in internationally recognized scientific journals, progressively building scientific evidence related to antioxidant activity, cellular protection, regeneration, and reproductive function.

Earlier studies investigated the antioxidant activity of amniotic stem cell conditioned medium, including its potential to reduce oxidative stress and protect cells.

A study published in Cells in 2025 applied human amniotic mesenchymal stem cell conditioned medium (hAMSC-CM) to aged female mice and observed recovery-related changes in antioxidant capacity and reproductive hormones in the ovaries and uterus.

The latest paper, published in Cells on August 13, 2026, expanded the research into in vitro maturation of oocytes.

Building on four publications in international scientific journals, NatureCell plans to continue investigating the antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and regenerative activities of amniotic stem cell conditioned medium and its potential to support the restoration of biological homeostasis.

World's First Commercialization: "Lower Cost, Frozen Storage, Global Supply"

NatureCell's focus is not simply to publish research findings but to commercialize and popularize them as technologies that can be used by people in the real world.

NatureCell has commercialized amniotic stem cell conditioned medium for the first time in the world and is currently using it in the animal sector. Based on this experience, the company is pursuing the development of medical materials intended for potential human applications.

According to the company, amniotic stem cell conditioned medium has significant potential for broader adoption because it may offer a lower cost burden and greater convenience compared with approaches using living stem cells themselves, while also allowing storage and transportation in frozen form for supply around the world.

Stem cell therapies require the manufacture of living cells and stringent quality control, as well as specialized facilities and management systems for storage, transportation, and handling at medical institutions.

By contrast, if the various beneficial substances secreted by stem cells during the culture process can be standardized, manufactured consistently, and stored in frozen form, they could potentially develop into a new medical platform suited to mass production and global distribution.

NatureCell aims to advance this approach around three principles: "lower cost, greater convenience, and global availability." The company's ultimate goal is to make the benefits of advanced stem cell technologies accessible not only to a limited number of patients but, ultimately, to people around the world.

Research Expanding from Hair Loss and Arthritis to Infertility, Dementia, and Parkinson's Disease

NatureCell plans to expand research into the potential applications of amniotic stem cell conditioned medium beyond infertility and reproductive medicine to a broad range of aging-related and degenerative conditions.

The company will initially investigate therapeutic effects and mechanisms of action in hair loss, arthritis, and infertility, followed by research into neurodegenerative diseases such as dementia and Parkinson's disease, as well as frailty.

The company also plans to progressively investigate the potential therapeutic applications of amniotic stem cell conditioned medium for depression and insomnia.

Across these conditions, NatureCell is focusing on common factors including oxidative stress, chronic inflammation, tissue damage and functional decline, and disruption of homeostasis.

The company plans to investigate whether the antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and regenerative activities of amniotic stem cell conditioned medium can improve the microenvironment of damaged tissues and promote restoration of biological homeostasis. Ultimately, NatureCell aims to advance its research toward "Reverse-Aging," with the goal of restoring the function of tissues and organs whose performance has declined with age toward a healthier state.

Therapeutic effects for each disease remain subjects for future research. NatureCell plans to validate efficacy and mechanisms of action through disease-specific preclinical studies and advance areas with sufficient supporting evidence toward medical materials, therapeutic technologies, and clinical research.

Beyond Regenerative Medicine: "Medicine for Humanity (????)"

Dr. Jeong-Chan Ra has named this new direction in medicine "Medicine for Humanity (????)." Here, "Changsaeng (??)" does not mean "to create," but refers to the people of the world-humanity.

Changsaeng Medicine (Medicine for Humanity) is a concept aimed at ensuring that advanced regenerative medicine technologies do not remain expensive medical technologies available only to a limited number of people, but instead are scientifically validated, made more economical and convenient, and made broadly accessible to people around the world.

Dr. Ra said, "While regenerative medicine has advanced by using stem cells to restore damaged tissues and organs, we must now move toward a new stage that utilizes the beneficial substances produced by stem cells to restore our body's homeostasis and help maintain healthy function for longer."

He continued, "Amniotic stem cell conditioned medium can be supplied more economically than approaches that use stem cells themselves, and it has the advantage of being frozen and shipped to countries around the world. If we scientifically validate and standardize its antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and regenerative effects one by one and put them into practical use, many more people will be able to benefit from advanced stem cell technologies."

Dr. Ra emphasized, "The 'Changsaeng' in Changsaeng Medicine is ??, meaning humanity. Rather than allowing only a small number of people to benefit from expensive advanced medical technologies, my vision for Medicine for Humanity is to reduce the cost burden and make use and supply more convenient so that people around the world can access these technologies. Starting with the world's first commercialization of amniotic stem cell conditioned medium, we will usher in an era of Medicine for Humanity, going beyond regenerative medicine."

Advancing Global Commercialization and Research of Amniotic Stem Cell Conditioned Medium

NatureCell is also taking its first steps toward expanding Medicine for Humanity beyond research and development into a global business.

In particular, by leveraging the ability to supply amniotic stem cell conditioned medium worldwide in frozen form, the company plans to work with Korean business leaders who have expertise in local markets and the medical and biotechnology industries to rapidly establish a global supply chain and promote the globalization of Medicine for Humanity.

Dr. Ra said, "We hope to partner with business leaders who have established trusted networks and a strong presence in markets around the world to help bring Medicine for Humanity to a global audience. By building international partnerships that connect Korea's stem cell research and technology with people around the world, we aim to work alongside Korean businesses to usher in a new era of Medicine for Humanity."

Going forward, NatureCell plans to continue identifying the active components and mechanisms of action of amniotic stem cell conditioned medium, advance manufacturing-process standardization and quality-control technologies, and conduct disease-specific research alongside the development of medical materials.

Through these efforts, the company aims to establish a Medicine for Humanity platform connecting "research - validation through international scientific journals - standardization - commercialization - global supply."

"From regenerative medicine that restores the body through cells, to Medicine for Humanity (????), where the beneficial substances produced by stem cells are made economical and convenient so that people around the world can share in their potential benefits."

NatureCell plans to usher in an era of Medicine for Humanity, beginning with the world's first commercialization of amniotic stem cell conditioned medium.

References

1. Ra Kihae, Oh HJ, Kim EY, Kang SK, Ra JC, Kim EH, Park SC, Lee BC. Comparison of Anti-Oxidative Effect of Human Adipose- and Amniotic Membrane-Derived Mesenchymal Stem Cell Conditioned Medium on Mouse Preimplantation Embryo Development. Antioxidants (Basel). 2021;10(2):268. doi: 10.3390/antiox10020268.

2. Ra Kihae, Park SC, Lee BC. Female Reproductive Aging and Oxidative Stress: Mesenchymal Stem Cell Conditioned Medium as a Promising Antioxidant. International Journal of Molecular Sciences. 2023;24(5):5053. doi: 10.3390/ijms24055053.

3. Ra Kihae. Therapeutic Potential of Human Amniotic Membrane-Derived Mesenchymal Stem Cell Conditioned Medium in Combating Oxidative Stress and Age-Related Female Infertility. Cells. 2025;14(11):801. doi: 10.3390/cells14110801.

4. Ra Kihae. Efficacy of Human Amniotic Membrane Stem Cell-Conditioned Medium on Improving In Vitro Maturation Efficiency of Mouse Oocytes. Cells. 2026;15(16):1454.

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SOURCE: NatureCell

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