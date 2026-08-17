Bonk, Inc. Reports First Six Months 2026 Financial Results Demonstrating Strong Top-Line Expansion and Accelerated Balance Sheet De-Risking

Six-Month Total Revenue Reaches $5.5M (Up 6,218% YoY)

Operating Expenses Reduced 52.5% ($4.65M vs $9.77M)

Total Liabilities Reduced 32% to $4.07M via Strategic Debt Extinguishment

Solid $27.52M Net Equity Base with Zero Long-Term Debt

TEMPE, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / August 17, 2026 / Bonk, Inc. (Nasdaq:BNKK) ("Bonk" or the "Company"), a digital asset infrastructure and consumer brand holding company, today reported its financial and operational results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, as filed on Form 10-Q with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The first six months of 2026 represented a substantial milestone for Bonk, Inc., marked by significant revenue expansion from new high-margin digital asset revenue streams, rigorous corporate cost discipline, and strengthening of the corporate balance sheet.

H1 2026 Financial Highlights & Operational Momentum

Revenue Growth: Total revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2026, reached $5,500,463 (comprising $1.58M in direct sales and $3.92M in related-party revenue share), representing a 6,218% increase over $87,049 reported in the prior year period (H1 2025).

Increased Gross Profitability: Gross profit for H1 2026 increased to $3,984,094 (approximately 72% gross margin across combined operations), compared to $44,867 in H1 2025.

Operating Efficiency (52.5% OpEx Reduction): Operating expenses for the six-month period were reduced by 52.5% to $4,645,181 , down from $9,774,838 in H1 2025, reflecting streamlined corporate administrative overhead and integration synergies.

Q2 Revenue Strength: Second quarter 2026 total revenue reached $1,163,405 (sales of $792,936 plus revenue share of $370,469), up approximately 25x year-over-year compared to $44,948 in Q2 2025.

Key Positives & Strategic Balance Sheet De-Risking

Management's primary objective through the first half of 2026 was to de-risk the balance sheet, extinguish legacy debt, and fortify net asset positioning to support long-term sustainable growth:

Balance Sheet Metric June 30, 2026 (Unaudited) December 31, 2025 (Audited) Improvement / Impact Total Liabilities $4,066,788 $5,977,071 32.0% Reduction (-$1.91M) Accounts Payable $2,078,774 $2,476,773 16.1% Paid Down (-$398K) Accrued Expenses $1,762,972 $3,152,544 44.1% Reduced (-$1.39M) Stock Payable Obligations $985,600 $2,501,336 60.6% Cleared (-$1.52M) Long-Term Debt $0 $0 Zero Long-Term Debt Shareholders' Equity $27,524,176 $34,996,344 Robust Capital Base

32% Reduction in Total Liabilities: Total liabilities decreased from $5.98M at year-end 2025 to $4.07M as of June 30, 2026.

44% Reduction in Accrued Liabilities and Payables: Combined accounts payable and accrued expenses decreased from $5.63M to $3.84M, reducing legacy corporate liabilities.

60%+ Settlement of Common Stock Payable: Common stock payable liabilities were reduced from $2.50M to $985,600 as pending share issuances were settled.

Zero Long-Term Debt: The Company carries no long-term funded debt, with remaining obligations consisting primarily of standard trade payables and a legacy SBA note ($50K).

Non-Cash Adjustments: The reported net loss of $7.88M for H1 2026 was primarily driven by non-cash mark-to-market accounting adjustments on digital asset holdings ($8.17M unrealized mark-to-market adjustment), which is standard under GAAP, rather than operational cash outflows.

Executive Commentary

"The first six months of 2026 marked a decisive operational turning point for Bonk, Inc. By expanding our high-margin revenue structures, we generated over $5.5 million in top-line revenue while simultaneously cutting operating expenses by more than 50%," stated Jarrett Boon, CEO of Bonk, Inc. "We have systematically de-risked our balance sheet-reducing liabilities by nearly a third and clearing legacy stock obligations. We enter the second half of the year with a clean capital structure and a strong financial foundation."

"Connecting decentralized on-chain mechanisms directly with a disciplined, publicly traded corporate vehicle creates unprecedented alignment for our ecosystem," added Mitchell Rudy ("Nom"), Core Contributor to BONK. "Seeing our shared initiatives convert into multi-million dollar cash flows while strengthening the overall treasury reflects real maturity in how web3 infrastructure and public capital markets can reinforce one another, even during a turbulent crypto market in the first half of the year."

About Bonk, Inc.

Bonk, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNKK) is a holding company operating at the intersection of digital asset infrastructure, decentralized ecosystem monetization, and premium consumer goods. Bonk focuses on building and monetizing recurring high-margin cash flow channels across web3 infrastructure while maintaining consumer brand assets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including those described in Bonk, Inc.'s filings with the SEC, including its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2026. Actual results may differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations & Media Contact:

Bonk, Inc. Investor Relations

60 E Rio Salado Pkwy, Suite 900, Tempe, AZ 85281

Phone: (888) 257-8061 | Email: ir@bonkinc.com | Website: www.bonkinc.com

SOURCE: Bonk, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/bonk-inc.-reports-first-six-months-2026-financial-results-demonstrat-1207920