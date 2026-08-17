AI Financial Corporation Congratulates World Liberty Financial on OCC Preliminary Conditional Approval for National Trust Bank

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / August 17, 2026 / AI Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:AIFC)(FRA:5AR1) ("AiFi" or the "Company"), today congratulated World Liberty Financial ("WLFI"), a strategic partner and shareholder of AiFi, following the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency's ("OCC") preliminary conditional approval to organize World Liberty Trust Company, a national trust bank purpose-built for stablecoin operations.

Tony Isaac, Chief Executive Officer of AI Financial Corporation, said: "We congratulate the entire World Liberty Financial team on achieving this important milestone. With USD1 having grown to more than $4 billion in circulation, this preliminary approval represents another important step in the continued institutionalization of stablecoins and digital assets. Bringing stablecoin infrastructure within a federally supervised framework can help build greater trust and confidence as digital assets become increasingly integrated into the global financial system. As a strategic partner of World Liberty Financial and an integral member of its ecosystem, we believe this progress is closely aligned with AiFi's long-term vision. AiFi is building at the intersection of digital payments, digital assets and next-generation financial infrastructure. We believe stablecoins, tokenization and programmable financial systems will play an increasingly important role in how value moves around the world."

AiFi continues to pursue its strategy of building and investing in infrastructure that connects traditional and digital financial systems, while expanding its capabilities across payments, settlement, digital assets, and AI-enabled financial services.

About AI Financial Corporation

AI Financial ("AiFi") is building intelligent financial products and infrastructure for the emerging intelligence economy, with a strategy spanning intelligent-card issuance, programmable finance, tokenization, treasury-enabled utility, Vault-based identity and permissions, and secure AI-to-AI transactions.

AI Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:AIFC)(FRA:5AR1) is a fintech company providing global payments, trading, and settlement infrastructure for digital assets, including solutions that support crypto-to-fiat and fiat-to-crypto transactions. Built on infrastructure that has processed more than $8 billion in cumulative transaction volume since inception, AiFi serves institutional and enterprise clients across the evolving digital financial ecosystem. The Company is focused on expanding its platform capabilities to support emerging forms of financial activity, including tokenization, software-driven financial systems, and AI enabled applications and autonomous transaction infrastructure.

For more information, please visit www.aifi.co.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or the Company's future financial or operating performance and may include the Company's assessment of the relationship between the market price of its common stock and its estimated net asset value; the estimated value of the Company's WLFI token holdings; the Company's strategic direction, capital allocation priorities, and potential future initiatives.

In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "could," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "potential," "continue," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions, and beliefs, and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: changes in the market price and trading volume of the Company's common stock; volatility in the market price of WLFI tokens and other digital assets; limitations on the transferability, pledgeability, staking, lending, or other use of the Company's WLFI token holdings; the availability and terms of any financing or other liquidity arrangements involving WLFI tokens; risks related to digital asset custody, collateralization, staking, lending, counterparty arrangements and protocol operations; the availability of capital to support future development; the Company's ability to develop, acquire, or integrate new technologies; the Company's ability to execute on its strategy under its new corporate identity and ticker symbol; changes in market conditions; regulatory developments affecting the Company's business; and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Media & Investor Contacts:

AiFi Media Relations: AIFinancial@wachsman.com

SOURCE: AI Financial Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/ai-financial-corporation-congratulates-world-liberty-financial-on-occ-1208010