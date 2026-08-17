Residential solar installers face a challenging reality: with the sunset of the Section 25D tax credit at the end of 2025, margins on cash sales are smaller than ever, and working with third-party ownership (TPO) financing providers adds complexity to all facets of the business, including sales, design and installation. The additional work of complying with TPO record keeping processes also involves other businesses in the solar industry, like module manufacturers and distributors. Maintaining compliance with domestic content requirements and restrictions on doing business with foreign entities ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...