The government of New Zealand has agreed to move ahead with recommendations laid out in a recent sector review report covering small- and medium-sized solar installations for residential and commercial customers. The 15 recommendations outlined in the report include previously-announced plans to legalize plug-in solar, as well as approving installations under 10 kW by the next working day and allowing accredited installers to sign off on an installation less than 100 kW in size without an inspection. Other measures include creating a standardized process for connecting solar installations to electricity ...

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