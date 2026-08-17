Research of more than 600 IT decision-makers (ITDMs) across the US, UK, and Australia reveals a modern reality: Today's IT buyers are gamers, and they play a lot more than you think

Logitech survey shows 82.7% of surveyed IT decision-makers play video games daily, with 98% viewing gaming as a core driver of professional workplace skills

97% of enterprise IT buyers report greater trust in business tech vendors that also build high-performance consumer or gaming hardware

82% of IT hiring managers are more likely to consider job candidates who list gaming experience on their resumes

Today Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) revealed that a study of enterprise IT leaders shows that today's technology decision-makers are avid gamers whose hobby directly shapes how they evaluate enterprise hardware and software and recruit top technical talent.

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The study surveyed 600 IT decision-makers (ITDMs) with high-level purchasing authority across the United States, United Kingdom, and Australia. The results show that gaming is a near-universal daily habit among tech leaders, serving as a mental proving ground for critical business competencies.

Key findings include:

A strategic advantage in hiring: 82% of IT hiring managers state they are more likely to consider job candidates who list gaming experience on their resumes, recognizing skills like multiplayer coordination and strategic execution as real-world workplace assets.

of IT hiring managers state they are more likely to consider job candidates who list gaming experience on their resumes, recognizing skills like multiplayer coordination and strategic execution as real-world workplace assets. Daily engagement: 82.7% of IT leaders who game play video games daily-with 28.2% playing multiple times per day. Every respondent surveyed logs at least 5 hours per week, and 59.2% spend 10 or more hours gaming weekly.

of IT leaders who game play video games daily-with playing multiple times per day. Every respondent surveyed logs at least 5 hours per week, and spend 10 or more hours gaming weekly. Skill transferability: 98.8% of IT decision-makers agree that gaming directly relates to their job skills. Top cited overlapping competencies include strategic thinking ( 65.7% ), complex problem-solving ( 65.5% ), and performing under pressure ( 63.5%

of IT decision-makers agree that gaming directly relates to their job skills. Top cited overlapping competencies include strategic thinking ( ), complex problem-solving ( ), and performing under pressure ( The "Halo Effect" on enterprise trust:97% of respondents are more likely to trust enterprise technology brands that also offer strong consumer or gaming products, noting that gaming success proves a brand understands high performance and user experience.

Looking to the future, 90.8% of IT leaders expect enterprise technology to become increasingly influenced by gaming standards over the next three years, specifically demanding faster performance and seamless multi-device integration.

"Savvy enterprise tech buyers don't just shop for features-they stress-test systems and demand friction-free workflows," said Henry Levak, general manager, Logitech Team Workspace Solutions. "Managing complex IT infrastructure requires quick thinking, constant adaptation, and staying calm under pressure-the same skills gamers use every day."

"The data validates a shift many tech executives already recognize: modern players are essentially the architects of the future technical labor pool," noted Robin Piispanen, general manager, Logitech G. "The cognitive flexibility, rapid response times, and analytical capabilities honed in gaming environments are proving to be significant professional assets in the contemporary office."

About the Research

The study was conducted in June 2026 by The Harris Poll among 600 active IT decision-makers across the US, UK, and Australia. The respondent pool represents high-powered purchasing authority: 90.3% act as primary decision-makers, 95% personally control tech budgets, and 52.3% influence purchases across their entire enterprise.

About Logitech

Logitech designs software-enabled hardware solutions that help businesses thrive and bring people together when working, creating and gaming. As the point of connection between people and the digital world, our mission is to extend human potential in work and play, in a way that is good for people and the planet. Founded in 1981, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech and more of its business products and enterprise solutions at www.logitech.com/business, the company blog, or Logitech Business.

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Contacts:

Media Contacts:



Leila Lewis

Head of Communications, Logitech for Business

llewis@logitech.com



Derek Perez

Head of Communications, Logitech G

dperez@logitech.com