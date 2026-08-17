Intuitive Machines, Inc.: Intuitive Machines Selected for Multi-Satellite Communications Infrastructure Program

HOUSTON, Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intuitive Machines, Inc. (Nasdaq: LUNR) ("Intuitive Machines," and together with its subsidiaries, the "Company"), a leading space technology, infrastructure, and services company, announced it has received an authorization to proceed from an undisclosed customer to begin work on a multi-satellite communications infrastructure program with an anticipated value of more than $600 million.





IM 1300TM rendering

Under the agreement, Intuitive Machines will leverage its satellite communications expertise and industry-leading IM 1300TM satellite platform to design, manufacture, integrate, and support multiple spacecraft for a critical communications infrastructure mission. Additional program details remain confidential at the customer's request.

"This program reflects the trust customers place in partners who can execute complex space missions with precision, reliability, and schedule discipline," said Chris Johnson, President of Intuitive Machines Space Systems. "Our team is committed to delivering high-performance spacecraft while working closely with our customer throughout every phase of the program - from design and manufacturing through mission delivery. We are proud to support a mission that advances critical communications infrastructure and delivers long-term value for our customer."

"Winning this multi-satellite procurement is an important milestone for Intuitive Machines and reflects the confidence our customers place in our ability to deliver high-performance spacecraft for a broad range of mission needs," said Steve Altemus, Chief Executive Officer of Intuitive Machines. "Today, Intuitive Machines is executing programs across commercial, civil, and national security space markets, and awards like this reinforce both the strength of our diversified business and the growing demand for our space infrastructure capabilities. Our strategy is to build, connect, and operate the critical infrastructure that enables the next generation of space operations. With decades of experience in spacecraft design, manufacturing, communications, and mission operations, we are delivering capabilities our customers need today while creating the foundation for the future space economy."

This award further demonstrates Intuitive Machines' ability to deliver complex spacecraft and infrastructure solutions for customers across commercial, civil, and national security space markets through its integrated build, connect, and operate strategy.

The Company builds mission-critical spacecraft, systems, and infrastructure; connects those assets through resilient communications and navigation networks; and operates them as long-duration services that create enduring value for customers. Increasingly, these are not separate businesses, but successive layers of a single infrastructure strategy-designing and manufacturing space systems, connecting them into resilient networks, and operating them as long-term services.

Each new mission strengthens this integrated approach, expanding Intuitive Machines' ability to support customers throughout the mission lifecycle while reinforcing its position as a trusted provider of commercial, civil, and national security space infrastructure. As demand for resilient space capabilities continues to grow, the Company remains focused on building the enduring infrastructure that will power the next generation of space exploration and the space economy.

About Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines is a leading space infrastructure company that builds spacecraft, connects networks, and operates infrastructure-as-a-service for commercial, civil, and national security customers. With a proven track record across the space domain, the Company, through organic growth and portfolio expansion, has built over 300 spacecraft, delivered over 260 kilograms of payload to the lunar surface, and provided precision navigation expertise that has guided spacecraft across our solar system.

These capabilities form an integrated Built-Connect-Operate infrastructure service company, enabling customers to achieve mission and campaign outcomes through a single prime solution. Intuitive Machines' technology has been demonstrated across the space domain and is engineered to support the next century of opportunity in space.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward looking. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "strive," "would," "strategy," "outlook," the negative of these words or other similar expressions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements regarding: our expectations and plans relating to our missions and satellites, including the expected timing of building our satellites, launch and our progress in preparation thereof; our expectations with respect to, among other things, demand for our product portfolio, our submission of bids for contracts; our expectations regarding revenue for ATP awards and contracts awarded to us; our operations, including our performance on future missions, our financial performance and our industry; our business strategy, business plan, and plans to drive long-term sustainable shareholder value; information regarding our expectations on revenue generation and cash. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's predictions, projections, or expectations based upon currently available information and data.

Our actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, and you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The following important factors and uncertainties, among others, could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements in this press release: our factors detailed under the section titled Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors of our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), the section titled Part I, Item 2, Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations and the section titled Part II. Item 1A. "Risk Factors" in our most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and in our subsequent filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Contacts

For investor inquiries: investors@intuitivemachines.com

For media inquiries: press@intuitivemachines.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8b1aa503-1047-49ec-88c4-41dc217a3b31