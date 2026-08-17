FDCTech, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Quarterly Revenue Increases 222% to $17.5 Million; Net Income of $7.7 Million; Gross Margin Expands to 68%; Total Stockholders' Equity Grows to $39.3 Million; Uplisting to National Exchange Advancing

IRVINE, CA, Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FDCTech, Inc. (OTC: FDCT) ("FDCTech" or the "Company"), a diversified global financial technology company, today announced financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2026, and confirmed the filing of its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Financial Highlights - Three Months Ended June 30, 2026

Total revenues of $17,472,536, an increase of 222.4% from $5,419,791 in the second quarter of 2025 (restated)

Gross margin expanded to 68.0% from 42.5% in the second quarter of 2025 (restated)

Operating income of $7,383,880, representing an operating margin of 42.3%, versus an operating loss of $166,545 in the prior-year quarter (restated)

Net income attributable to FDCTech shareholders of $7,710,931, or $1.82 per basic share and $0.03 per diluted share, compared with a net loss of $437,923 in the second quarter of 2025 (restated)





Financial Highlights - Six Months Ended June 30, 2026

Total revenues of $32,687,028, an increase of 186.8% from $11,396,739 in the prior-year period (restated)

Gross margin expanded to 71.9% from 45.3% in the prior-year period (restated)

Operating income of $14,242,776, compared with $241,300 in the prior-year period (restated), with operating expenses growing 88.1% against revenue growth of 186.8%

Net income attributable to FDCTech shareholders of $14,578,197, or $3.45 per basic share and $0.06 per diluted share, compared with a net loss of $145,111 in the prior-year period (restated)





Financial Position as of June 30, 2026

Total stockholders' equity of $39,310,479, compared with $22,691,288 at December 31, 2025 (restated)

Accumulated surplus of $17,979,684, compared with $3,401,487 at December 31, 2025 (restated)

Working capital improved 85.4% to $33,063,252, with total liabilities reduced 61.9% to $15,779,315





Please Note: Financial information for the 2026 periods is unaudited. Prior-period comparative amounts are restated. All share and per-share amounts have been retroactively adjusted for the Company's one-for-one hundred (1-for-100) reverse stock split.

Revenue Performance

Total revenues for the second quarter of 2026 were $17,472,536, an increase of $12,052,745, or 222.4%, compared with $5,419,791 in the second quarter of 2025 (restated). For the six months ended June 30, 2026, total revenues were $32,687,028, an increase of $21,290,289, or 186.8%. Growth was driven across the Company's revenue-generating segments:

Brokerage revenues were $14,264,990 for the quarter, an increase of 451.2%, and $26,274,408 for the six months, an increase of 322.7%, driven primarily by the full-quarter contribution of Alchemy International Ltd. (AIL), the Company's Seychelles-regulated subsidiary acquired in the fourth quarter of 2025, together with the continuing operations of Alchemy Markets Ltd. (Malta) and Alchemy Prime Limited (United Kingdom). The brokerage segment represented 81.6% of total revenues for the quarter.

Technology & Software revenues were $1,393,442 for the quarter, an increase of 18.3%, and $3,032,664 for the six months, an increase of 52.2%, reflecting expanded adoption of the Company's proprietary Condor Trading Technology suite across a broader broker-dealer client base.

Wealth Management revenues were $1,814,104 for the quarter, an increase of 9.7%, and $3,379,956 for the six months, an increase of 6.0%, generated by AD Advisory Services Pty Ltd. (ADS), the Company's ASIC-regulated Australian subsidiary, which oversees approximately $770 million in funds under advice across a network of 26 financial advisors.

Profitability and Operating Leverage

Gross profit for the second quarter of 2026 was $11,874,229, an increase of 415.0%, with gross margin expanding approximately 2,540 basis points to 68.0%. For the six-month period, gross profit was $23,505,383, an increase of 355.1%, with gross margin of 71.9% compared with 45.3% (restated). The margin expansion principally reflects the shift in revenue mix toward the higher-margin brokerage segment.

Despite six-month revenue growth of 186.8%, total operating expenses grew 88.1% to $9,262,607, demonstrating significant operating leverage. Operating income was $7,383,880 for the second quarter, compared with an operating loss of $166,545 in the prior-year quarter (restated), and $14,242,776 for the six months, compared with $241,300 (restated).

Net income attributable to FDCTech shareholders was $7,710,931 for the quarter, or $1.82 per basic share and $0.03 per diluted share, and $14,578,197 for the six months, or $3.45 per basic share and $0.06 per diluted share. Diluted amounts reflect the assumed conversion of the 2,371,844 shares of Series B Convertible Preferred Stock outstanding during the periods presented at 100 shares of Common Stock per preferred share, being the most dilutive rate available under the Certificate of Designation as of June 30, 2026. Total stockholders' equity increased to $39,310,479 at June 30, 2026, and accumulated surplus increased to $17,979,684 from $3,401,487 at December 31, 2025.

Capital Structure and Strategic Developments

On June 29, 2026, the Company filed a Certificate of Amendment with the Secretary of State of the State of Delaware effecting a one-for-one hundred (1-for-100) reverse stock split of its Common Stock, which began trading on a post-split basis on July 10, 2026. On July 13, 2026, the Board of Directors approved the conversion of all 2,371,844 outstanding shares of Series B Convertible Preferred Stock into 118,592,200 shares of Common Stock. Following the conversion, 122,823,068 shares of Common Stock were outstanding as of August 17, 2026.

In June 2026, the Company acquired 100% of Alchemy Markets (Cayman) Ltd., in a transfer of an entity under common control consolidated from June 19, 2026, a Cayman Islands company licensed by the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority as a securities investment business licensee holding a Broker/Dealer license. On August 7, 2026, the Company entered into a Share Purchase Agreement to acquire The Millionaire's Club Ltd, a Malta company holding Type 1, Type 2 and Type 3 business-to-consumer gaming licenses issued by the Malta Gaming Authority. The transaction remains subject to closing conditions and regulatory approvals, and no assurance can be given that it will be completed.

The Company continues to pursue a potential listing of its Common Stock on a national securities exchange in connection with a proposed public offering of equity securities. Any such offering will be made only by means of a prospectus that meets the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The completion of the proposed offering and uplisting is subject to, among other things, SEC review and declaration of effectiveness of the registration statement, satisfaction of applicable exchange listing requirements, market conditions, and other factors. There can be no assurance that the proposed offering will be completed on the anticipated terms, or at all, or that the Company will be successful in uplisting its common stock to a national securities exchange.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Please visit our SEC filings or the Company's website for more information on the full results and management's plan.

FDCTech, Inc.

FDCTech, Inc. ("FDC") is a regulatory-grade financial technology infrastructure developer designed to serve the future financial markets. Our clients include regulated and OTC brokerages and prop and algo trading firms of all sizes in forex, stocks, commodities, indices, ETFs, precious metals, and other asset classes. Our growth strategy involves acquiring and integrating small to mid-size legacy financial services companies, leveraging our proprietary trading technology and liquidity solutions to deliver exceptional value to our clients.

Press Release Disclaimer

These press release statements may be forward-looking statements or future expectations based on currently available information. Forward-looking statements may include the words "may," "could," "will," "estimate," "intend," "continue," "believe," "expect," "should," "objective," "seek," "plan," or "anticipate," as well as variations of such words or similar expressions, or the negatives of these words. These forward-looking statements present our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. Except for our ongoing obligation to disclose material information as required by the federal securities laws, we do not intend to and undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement. Factors such as the development of general economic conditions, future market conditions, unusual catastrophic loss events, changes in the capital markets, and other circumstances may cause the actual events or results to be materially different from those anticipated by such statements. Forward-looking statements are naturally subject to risks and uncertainties. The Company does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the accuracy, completeness, or updated status of such forward-looking statements or information provided by the third party. Therefore, in no case will the Company and its affiliate companies be liable to anyone for any decision made or action taken in conjunction with the information and/or statements in this press release or any related damages. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes will likely vary materially from those indicated.

Contact Media Relations

FDCTech, Inc.

info@fdctech.com

www.fdctech.com

+1 877-445-6047

200 Spectrum Center Drive, Suite 300,

Irvine, CA, 92618