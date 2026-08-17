Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd.: ReconAfrica Announces Hydrocarbon Flow to Surface from the Huttenberg Formation at Kavango West 1X; Program to Continue with Open Hole Horizontal Testing

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company", "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) (NSX: REC), along with its partners BW Energy (20% WI) and the National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia ("NAMCOR", 10% carried WI), are pleased to announce preliminary production testing results from the three zones in the Huttenberg formation on the Kavango West 1X ("KW1X") discovery well, along with plans to advance to open-hole horizontal production testing.

Highlights

Successfully flowed natural gas and potential liquids to surface from two separate zones from the KW1X discovery well;

The upper Huttenberg flowed natural gas and potential liquid content to surface;

Upper Elandshoek flowed hydrocarbons to surface (previously disclosed);

Vertical production testing at KW1X is now complete; and,

Huttenberg formation has been prioritized for an open-hole horizontal production test, targeting up to 1,000 metres of horizontal section.





Huttenberg Formation Results

The uppermost zone of the Huttenberg formation flowed natural gas and potential liquid content to surface immediately upon perforation, ahead of any acid stimulation, and was flared through the relief flare stack. Flow rates were not measured from the Huttenberg due to previously disclosed equipment limitations, which has been rectified for the upcoming open hole horizontal production test by way of procuring the necessary equipment, which is currently being shipped to site, and by changing the surface operations service provider at site. Production samples, including both natural gas and potential liquid content have been collected in several IsoTubes with results of the compositional analysis expected in the coming weeks from samples sent to laboratories in the United States.

This test result completes vertical production testing operations at KW1X. Surface testing equipment associated with the vertical program has been stood down and demobilized as the Company prepares for the next phase of operations.

Advancing to Open-Hole Horizontal Production Test

Having flowed natural gas and potentially liquids to surface from two separate zones at KW1X, the next stage of success-based testing is to proceed with an open-hole horizontal production test in the uppermost zone of the Huttenberg formation, with an option for an additional horizontal test in the uppermost zone of the Elandshoek formation.

The Huttenberg formation was selected for the initial horizontal test based on:

Flow of natural gas and potential liquids to surface;

75 metres of pay identified from original well log analysis;

Presence of matrix porosity between large natural fractures;

Longer horizontal lateral section due to being approximately 600 metres shallower than the Elandshoek;

The Jarvie-1 rig is expected to drill up to 1,000 metres of horizontal section through the Huttenberg formation.





Brian Reinsborough, President and CEO, commented: "We are excited to report another critical milestone of the KW1X production test, which is achieving our primary objective of proving the flow of hydrocarbons to surface, this time from the uppermost zone of the Huttenberg formation. The vertical cased-hole phase of testing at KW1X is now complete and with the significant data and technical information gathered from this test, we have a high level of confidence moving forward with an open-hole horizontal production test in the Huttenberg formation.

Importantly, KW1X's well results do not just validate a single structure; it also opens running room across the block. We have mapped 22 structures using existing seismic data and anticipate the inventory could grow with additional seismic coverage on PEL 73. We also believe our acreage in Angola could add additional structures to our inventory. These results have made critical steps to derisk and open a new play fairway.

Confirming the KW1X results with a flow rate test on a horizontal sidetrack as soon as possible will ultimately support resource and reserve bookings and a final investment decision on this emerging Damara Fold Belt Play."

From Vertical to Horizontal: The Path Forward

The purpose of the vertical production testing program was to determine which parts of the reservoir, if any, could flow hydrocarbons to surface. It was not to determine flow rate as cased vertical wells are not the optimized development design for this fractured reservoir. Phase one production testing achieved a critical milestone; the program established two of the six zones of interest identified in the well contain hydrocarbons capable of flowing to surface. This does not preclude the other sections from flowing hydrocarbons via a more optimized horizontal open hole completion.

The next step, an open-hole horizontal production test in the upper Huttenberg zone, is designed to establish a representative flow rate over a large, exposed reservoir section uninhibited by production casing, cement and perforations. An open-hole horizontal well is required to achieve maximum reservoir penetration and optimal fracture intersection, consistent with the natural fracture orientation observed in the reservoir. Horizontal development of the Damara Fold Belt structures is also expected to reduce surface land disturbance as well as the number of wells required per structure, resulting in lower field development costs and improved capital efficiency.

Formation imaging log (FMI) analysis from wells drilled through the Otavi reservoir indicates fracture density ranging from 1.0 to 12.7 fractures per metre (P 90 -P 10 ), with fracture orientation running parallel to the fold structure. The current well design contemplates a horizontal lateral of up to 1,000 metres to optimally intersect these natural fracture swarms. Completing the well open hole, without casing or cement, is intended to maximize flow from fractures. These fractures have inclinations of 50-90 degrees, with most fractures being vertical, to near vertical. The horizontal well will be drilled perpendicular to the fracture orientation. Open fractures in analogue carbonate fields enhance permeability and often link matrix porosity with the reservoirs.

Next Steps - Continuous Operations

The Jarvie-1 rig remains on location to drill the horizontal sidetrack laterals. To ensure the best possible outcome from the planned horizontal test, ReconAfrica has procured two high pressure pumps, a swabbing unit and additional supporting equipment in the United States which is currently being shipped to site for the continuation of the production testing operation. Routine rig maintenance is currently being conducted as the Company awaits the delivery of equipment and receipt of necessary permit amendments before the resumption of drilling operations. ReconAfrica has contracted H2OIL to conduct surface operations and provide additional surface equipment, including an appropriately sized separator unit. Halliburton will continue to provide downhole equipment and services.

The Company continues to advance permitting and preparations of the Kavango West 2A ("KW2A") appraisal well. Once the horizontal production test at KW1X is complete, the partners plan to move to drill a horizontal well and conduct an open hole horizontal production test at the KW2A appraisal well location to establish reservoir extent and communication.

About ReconAfrica

ReconAfrica is a Canadian oil and gas company engaged in the exploration of the Damara Fold Belt and Kavango Rift Basin in the Kalahari Desert of northeastern Namibia, southeastern Angola and northwestern Botswana, where the Company holds petroleum licences and access to ~13 million contiguous acres. The Company also operates the Ngulu block in the shallow waters offshore central Gabon covering 1,214 Km2 (equivalent to 54 Gulf of Mexico blocks) which is strategically located near producing oil fields and infrastructure. The Ngulu block includes the Loba oil field discovery and a large inventory of high impact prospects in the pre-salt and post-salt plays. In all aspects of its operations, ReconAfrica is committed to minimal disturbance of habitat in line with international standards and implementing environmental and social best practices in its project areas.

For further information contact:

Brian Reinsborough, President & Chief Executive Officer

Mark Friesen, Vice President, Investor Relations & Capital Markets

IR Inquiries Email: investors@reconafrica.com

Media Inquiries Email: media@reconafrica.com

Tel: +1-877-631-1160

Cautionary Note Regarding Short Term Results:

References in this press release to production test results, initial test production flows and other short-term test information are useful in confirming the presence of hydrocarbons, however such rates and flows are not determinative of the rates at which such well will enter into production, nor is it indicative of future production capability, economics, decline and ultimate reserves. While encouraging, readers are cautioned not to place reliance on such information. Well-test interpretation has not been carried out in respect of the well. Accordingly, the Company cautions that the test results should be considered to be preliminary.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information under applicable Canadian, United States and other applicable securities laws, rules and regulations, including, without limitation, statements with respect to progress of the KW1X well test, well results including any shows and/or indications of hydrocarbons, timing of well tests, duration and completion of the horizontal well test, the ability to source adequately materials needed for the well test in a timely manner, results from production testing, net pay and net reservoir calculations, extent of natural fractures, success case scenarios, side track operations, if any, well capability, composition of hydrocarbons, timing and results of compositional analysis, the extent of horizontal lateral drilling, timing of permits, further appraisal activities, efficiency and economics and the Company's commitment to minimal disturbance of habitat, in line with best international standards and its implementation of environmental and social best practices in its project areas. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on ReconAfrica's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as the Company's actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of the factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section in the Company's annual information form ("AIF") dated April 14, 2026, for the financial period ended December 31, 2025, available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca . Actual future results may differ materially. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to ReconAfrica. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and ReconAfrica undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.