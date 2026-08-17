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WKN: A427JE | ISIN: CA92244M1041 | Ticker-Symbol:
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PR Newswire
17.08.2026 13:45 Uhr
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Vector Sciences & Therapeutics: Vector Science and Therapeutics Corp. Signs Amended, 10-Year Manufacturing and Testing Agreement with LyoGenesis Holdings

Long-term agreement secures U.S.-based, cGMP manufacturing capacity for Vector's proprietary peptide platform, with quality testing performed by its affiliate Verlytix

MEQUON, Wis., Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vector Science and Therapeutics Corp. (TSXV: PAIN) ("Vector" or the "Company") announced today that its subsidiary, Vector Science and Therapeutics Operating Corp. ("VST"), has entered into an Amended and Restated Exclusive License and Manufacturing Agreement (the "Agreement"), effective August 13, 2026, with LyoGenesis Holdings LLC ("LyoGenesis"), amending and restating the parties' prior agreement dated July 6, 2026.

The Agreement has an initial term of ten (10) years, automatically renewing thereafter in successive one-year terms unless terminated earlier in accordance with its terms. LyoGenesis Plus 1 LLC, LyoGenesis' manufacturing subsidiary, continues as VST's exclusive manufacturer of its proprietary, lyophilized peptide-based pharmaceutical products at its facility in Mequon, Wisconsin, in accordance with U.S. Current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP). Each batch of products is inspected and approved by the quality assurance function of Verlytix, prior to release to VST.

"This amended agreement gives us a decade of secured, cGMP-compliant manufacturing capacity right here in the United States," said William Jackson, CEO of Vector. "A long-term, dependable supply chain is the foundation for scaling our peptide platform, and this agreement provides exactly that."

"Locking in a stable, decade-long manufacturing relationship with LyoGenesis reflects the kind of long-term planning our shareholders should expect from this team," said Tommy Thompson, Chairman of Vector. "A secure, U.S.-based supply chain is foundational to how we intend to scale."

Title to all products is passed on to VST upon delivery. Financial and other commercial terms of the Agreement were not disclosed.

About Vector Science & Therapeutics Corp.
Vector Science & Therapeutics Corp. is a medical technology company advancing drug delivery technology and peptide manufacturing for the sports medicine, regenerative medicine, and pain management markets. The Company's product and intellectual property portfolio is focused on advanced transdermal delivery, precision catheter systems, localized pain management, pancreatic oncology, and smart wound care.

Vector Science & Therapeutics (https://vectorscience.co/) is headquartered in Mequon, Wisconsin.

About LyoGenesis Holdings LLC
LyoGenesis Holdings LLC is a Wisconsin-based holding company. Its subsidiaries, LyoGenesis Plus 1 LLC and Verlytix, manufacture and test pharmaceutical and other products under cGMP conditions.

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding Vector's technology, business relationships, and development plans, including statements about the anticipated benefits of the Agreement. Actual results may differ materially.

SOURCE Vector Sciences & Therapeutics

© 2026 PR Newswire
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