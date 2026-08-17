Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 17
WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC
LEI: 5493003YBCY4W1IMJU04
NET ASSET VALUE
The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC at the close of business on 14 August 2026 was 412.42p (cum income).
For and on behalf of the Board
Frostrow Capital LLP
Secretary
17 August 2026
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