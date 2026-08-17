MetLife 2025 Sustainability Report: Delivering Research and Insights

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 17, 2026 / MetLife

MetLife publishes several annual studies and short-form articles, as well as hosting industry events and speaker series, to share insights that help us and our stakeholders better understand important market and workforce dynamics and industry trends. Examples include:

2026 U.S. Employee Benefit Trends Study (EBTS) , MetLife's 24th Annual U.S. EBTS, identifies an opportunity to redefine success in the workplace amid ongoing economic, technological and societal uncertainties. It emphasizes the importance of human connection, skill-building in the age of AI in the workplace and benefit strategies as core drivers for employee holistic health. Employees are battling rising costs, and employers are balancing investing in benefits with broader costcutting measures, underscoring the challenge of sustaining workforce well-being and engagement in an environment where both employees and employers are financially strained. MetLife also conducts research projects in various global markets, identifying region-specific trends to help employers meet the needs of their employees.

2026 Paycheck or Pot of Gold , a MetLife research report finds rising healthcare costs coupled with longer lifespans are contributing to a sharp rise in retirement anxiety. The research shows that long-standing retirement planning assumptions are being challenged and that sustainable income solutions are needed to help retirees avoid financial hardship.

2025 Triangle Tech X Conference , with the theme "Agility Unleashed: Embracing STEM Innovation at Light Speed," convened a large, global audience of today's most compelling innovators, thought leaders and changemakers to spark conversations on how agility, inclusion and humanity are transforming technology and business. Learn more online and connect to be part of the ongoing conversation.

AI at Work: A Global Entry-Level Perspective, with support from MetLife Foundation, found that entry-level workers are rapidly adopting AI tools.1 Conducted by Generation, an employment training and placement nonprofit, the study revealed that employees are using AI for a broad range of tasks, including learning, content creation and administration.

Learn more about how MetLife is delivering research and insights in the MetLife 2025 Sustainability Report

1 AI at Work: A Global Entry-Level Perspective, accessed March 23, 2026, https:// www.generation.org/news/ai-at-work-a-global-entry-level-perspective/.

Panelists, including a MetLife employee, at the 2025 Triangle Tech X Conference, which was themed "Agility Unleashed: Embracing STEM Innovation at Light Speed."

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SOURCE: MetLife

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/metlife-2025-sustainability-report-delivering-research-and-insights-1208060