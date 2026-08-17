M42 Provides Update on Fairfax-Epirus Teaming Agreement and Future Opportunity

Agreement expected to generate $250MM initial annual EBITDA and free cash flow as M42 explores strategic transaction with AIAI Holdings

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / August 17, 2026 / Messier 42 LLC ("M42"), a private leading global artificial intelligence technology and digital transformation company, today announced that its Epirus Teaming Agreement ("ETA") is projected to generate approximately $250MM of EBITDA and free cash flow within the next 12 months. The agreement, which was previously announced, involves its wholly owned subsidiary, Fairfax National Security Solutions LLC ("Fairfax") and Epirus, a high-growth technology company dedicated to addressing the evolving challenges of modern national security.

Under the ETA, Fairfax is responsible for the compliant sales and marketing of select Epirus advanced counter-drone technologies to approved U.S. and allied government customers. Based on current visibility and preliminary projections, M42 management believes the agreement has the potential to scale to $500MM EBITDA annually by year three.

"We are pleased to provide an update on the progress and productive synergies emerging across our portfolio companies," said John Rochon Sr., Chairman of M42. "We believe Epirus has established itself as the leading innovator in directed-energy and counter-drone technologies. Combined with Fairfax's regulatory expertise, national security leadership, and international market access, we believe this collaboration has created a compelling platform for accelerated revenue growth, EBITDA expansion, cash flow generation, and long-term enterprise value creation."

In addition, M42 notes that part of its core mission is to identify appropriate acquisitions for AIAI Holdings Corporation (Nasdaq:AIAI). In fact, the Company intends to explore all possible related-party opportunities involving AIAI Holdings pursuant to which M42 may sell one or more of its assets to AIAI Holdings, including the prospect of the sale of some or all of Fairfax and its operations. No such transaction has been formally proposed, negotiated, or agreed upon at this time. Any future transaction would be subject to customary review procedures, including receipt of a fairness opinion for both parties, and the receipt of all other required corporate and regulatory approvals.

M42 has retained an investment bank to advise on prospective transactions. Any agreement entered into will be subject to certain conditions precedent and would be expected to close before the end of the year.

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About M42

M42 is a global leader in technology solutions and digital transformation, providing innovative services across various industries. As a syndicate leveraging AI to improve operating performance, M42 will always have a core focus of justice, truth and fairness. M42 combines deep expertise in artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and cybersecurity to drive growth and efficiency for its clients worldwide.

About Fairfax National Security Solutions

Fairfax National Security Solutions is an elite advisory firm composed of former senior U.S. military and national security leaders. The Company provides strategic consulting, national security reviews, training, cybersecurity expertise development, and tailored mission support to allied government clients worldwide. Fairfax operates with strict confidentiality and regulatory compliance standards, including registration under U.S. ITAR guidelines.

Forward Looking Statements

This document contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, including those related to M42, are statements that are based on current expectations as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management as of that time with respect to future events. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond M42's control. Except as required by law, M42 does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

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SOURCE: M42

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/m42-provides-update-on-fairfax-epirus-teaming-agreement-and-futur-1207959