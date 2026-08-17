Blue Dolphin Energy Company: Blue Dolphin Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Total gross profit of $25.1 million and $45.7 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, respectively
Net income of $17.7 million, or $1.19 per share, and $32.5 million, or $2.18 per share, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, respectively
Consolidated earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("EBITDA") of $24.4 million and $45.1 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, respectively
HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / August 17, 2026 / Blue Dolphin Energy Company ("Blue Dolphin") (OTCQX:BDCO), an independent refiner and marketer of petroleum products in the Eagle Ford Shale region, announced its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026.
Results of Operations
Blue Dolphin reported net income of $17.7 million, or $1.19 per share, for the three months ended June 30, 2026 compared to a net loss of $1.7 million, or a loss of $0.12 per share, for the three months ended June 30, 2025. Gross profit totaled $25.1 million for the second quarter of 2026 compared to gross profit of $0.6 million for the same period in 2025. Consolidated EBITDA totaled $24.4 million in the second quarter of 2026 compared to consolidated EBITDA of $0.1 million in the second quarter of 2025.
Blue Dolphin reported net income of $32.5 million, or $2.18 per share, for the six months ended June 30, 2026 compared to net income of $0.5 million, or $ 0.03 per share, for the six months ended June 30, 2025. Gross profit totaled $45.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026 compared to gross profit of $6.6 million for the same period in 2025. Consolidated EBITDA totaled $45.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026 compared to consolidated EBITDA of $5.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025.
See the tables below for a reconciliation of consolidated EBITDA.
"Blue Dolphin's disciplined operational execution within the continuing environment of geopolitical and market volatility drove strong financial results and significant cash generation in the second quarter and first half of 2026," said Jonathan P. Carroll, Chief Executive Officer of Blue Dolphin Energy Company.
Liquidity
As of June 30, 2026 Blue Dolphin had $31.7 million in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash compared to $2.0 million at December 31, 2025.
For more information regarding Blue Dolphin's financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, see Blue Dolphin's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on August 14, 2026.
Blue Dolphin Energy Company and Subsidiaries
Earnings Release Tables
Consolidated Results of Operations (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
2026
2025
2026
2025
(in thousands, except per-share amounts)
(in thousands, except per-share amounts)
Total revenue from operations
$
144,255
$
56,583
$
225,745
$
140,275
Total cost of goods sold
119,155
56,033
180,075
133,652
Gross profit
25,100
550
45,670
6,623
LEH operating fee, related party
259
276
492
458
Other operating expenses
156
125
317
244
General and administrative expenses
885
704
2,057
2,059
Gain on regulatory settlement
-
-
(1,013
)
-
Depreciation and amortization
74
74
148
148
Interest, net
1,123
1,552
2,505
3,016
Total cost and expenses
2,497
2,731
4,506
5,925
Income (loss) before income taxes
22,603
(2,181
)
41,164
698
Income tax benefit (expense)
(4,867
)
459
(8,698
)
(176
)
Net income(loss)
$
17,736
$
(1,722
)
$
32,466
$
522
Income (loss) per common share
Basic
$
1.19
$
(0.12
)
$
2.18
$
0.03
Diluted
$
1.19
$
(0.12
)
$
2.18
$
0.03
Three Months Ended June 30,
2026
2025
Refinery Operations
Tolling & Terminaling
Corporate & Other
Total
Refinery Operations
Tolling & Terminaling
Corporate & Other
Total
(in thousands)
Income (loss) before income taxes
$
22,906
$
478
$
(781
)
$
22,603
$
(2,113
)
$
363
$
(431
)
$
(2,181
)
Add: depreciation and amortization
304
342
74
720
301
342
74
717
Add: interest, net
621
397
105
1,123
928
444
180
1,552
EBITDA
$
23,831
$
1,217
$
(602
)
$
24,446
$
(884
)
$
1,149
$
(177
)
$
88
Six Months Ended June 30,
2026
2025
Refinery Operations
Tolling & Terminaling
Corporate & Other
Total
Refinery Operations
Tolling & Terminaling
Corporate & Other
Total
(in thousands)
Income (loss) before income taxes
$
40,962
$
875
$
(673
)
$
41,164
$
1,676
$
725
$
(1,703
)
$
698
Add: depreciation and amortization
608
683
148
1,439
599
684
148
1,431
Add: interest, net
1,475
811
219
2,505
1,764
921
331
3,016
EBITDA
$
43,045
$
2,369
$
(306
)
$
45,108
$
4,039
$
2,330
$
(1,224
)
$
5,145
About Blue Dolphin
Blue Dolphin is an independent downstream energy company operating in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. Subsidiaries operate a light, sweet-crude, 15,000-barrel per day crude distillation tower with over 1.25 million barrels of petroleum storage tank capacity in Nixon, Texas. Blue Dolphin formed in 1986 as a Delaware corporation and trades on the OTCQX under the ticker symbol "BDCO." For additional information, visit Blue Dolphin's corporate website at http://www.blue-dolphin-energy.com.
Contact:
Jonathan P. Carroll
Chief Executive Officer and President 713-568-4725
Cautionary Statements Relevant to Forward-Looking Information for the Purpose of " Safe Harbor" Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to Blue Dolphin's operations based on management's current expectations, estimates, and projections about the oil and gas industry. Words or phrases such as " anticipates," " expects," " intends," " plans," " targets," " advances," " commits," " drives," " aims," " forecasts," " projects," " believes," " approaches," " seeks," " schedules," " estimates," " positions," " pursue," " may," " can," " could," " should," " will," " budgets," " outlook," " trends," " guidance," " focus," " on track," " goals," " objectives," " strategies," " opportunities," " poised," " potential," " ambitions," " aspires" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the company's control and are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. The reader should not rely on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Unless legally required, Blue Dolphin undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.
For a discussion of risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, please see the factors set forth under the heading " Risk Factors" in Blue Dolphin's 2025 Annual Report on Form 10-K as filed with the SEC on March 31, 2026 and in subsequent filings with the SEC. Other unpredictable or unknown factors not discussed in this press release could also adversely affect forward-looking statements.
SOURCE: Blue Dolphin Energy Company
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/blue-dolphin-reports-second-quarter-2026-financial-results-1207979