London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - August 17, 2026) - CartDNA, a checkout optimisation and payment analytics platform operating within the Shopify commerce ecosystem, today published findings from its 2026 checkout abandonment research, which analysed ecommerce checkout experiences across multiple markets including the United Kingdom, United States, and Europe. The research examined checkout performance across six friction categories - payment availability, mobile usability, checkout complexity, commercial transparency, trust signals, and international localisation - to identify where high-intent shoppers are most likely to abandon a purchase before completion.

The analysis found that mobile experience represented the most widespread area of friction, with 63.2 percent of checkouts examined showing significant mobile usability issues. Mobile shoppers experienced 13 percent more checkout friction than desktop shoppers across the same sample. The data suggests that despite continued growth in mobile commerce, a substantial proportion of Shopify merchant checkouts have not been optimised for the device now used by the majority of online shoppers.

"Checkout abandonment is rarely caused by one issue alone," said Nipuna Abeyratna, Founder and CEO of CartDNA. "Payment choice, mobile usability, unexpected costs, trust, and unnecessary friction can all influence whether a shopper completes their purchase. Our research aims to help merchants understand where that friction occurs and what they can do about it."





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Key Findings

The research identified six primary friction categories contributing to checkout abandonment across the sample examined.

Payment friction was present in 21.7 percent of checkouts analysed, where merchants lacked payment methods relevant to their target markets. A separate 21 percent of checkouts showed payment or transaction-level friction affecting the completion stage. Among stores selling internationally, CartDNA identified 31 percent more payment method gaps than among domestic-only stores - a finding the company said reflects the complexity of serving cross-border shoppers with locally relevant payment options.

Commercial transparency emerged as the second most widespread issue, with 39.2 percent of checkouts presenting unexpected costs or unclear delivery information late in the checkout journey. The data suggests that late disclosure of shipping charges and delivery expectations represents a significant and frequently underaddressed source of abandonment at the final purchase stage.

Checkout complexity was identified in 23.46 percent of checkouts, where unnecessary steps or form friction added to the time and effort required to complete a purchase. Trust and reassurance signals were found to be weak or absent in 19 percent of checkouts examined - an area CartDNA said is particularly significant at the payment stage, where shopper confidence in security and returns policy directly affects conversion.

Research Scope and Methodology

CartDNA analysed a defined sample of Shopify checkout experiences using consistent criteria across payment availability, mobile usability, checkout complexity, page speed, trust signal presence, localisation, and commercial transparency. The research was conducted between May and July 2026 across stores operating in the United Kingdom, United States, and European markets. The company said the findings are intended to help merchants prioritise checkout improvements based on the friction categories most likely to affect their specific market and customer base.

CartDNA Platform

CartDNA is a checkout analytics and optimisation platform built for Shopify merchants. The platform covers checkout performance analysis, payment method evaluation, merchant reporting and analytics, A/B testing support, and checkout optimisation across mobile and desktop experiences. The company's research and resources library is available at cartdna.com/en/resources.

About CartDNA

CartDNA, trading as Nabeyond Ltd, is a checkout optimisation and payment analytics company serving Shopify merchants across the UK, US, and international markets. The company's platform is designed to help merchants identify and address the friction points that cause shoppers to abandon purchases at checkout, covering payment availability, mobile experience, checkout complexity, trust, localisation, and commercial transparency. CartDNA is headquartered at 20-22 Wenlock Road, London, England, N1 7GU. For more information visit cartdna.com/en.

Media Contact

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Source: NewWay Software