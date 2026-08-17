AMC Robotics Corporation: AMC Robotics Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMC Robotics Corporation (Nasdaq: AMCI) ("AMC Robotics" or the "Company"), an AI-driven robotics solutions provider, today reported financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026.

Second Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights

Revenue of $937 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2026, compared to $1.4 million in the prior-year period. The decline reflects the Company's deliberate strategic shift away from lower-margin product sales, partially offset by 54% growth in recurring AI and cloud revenue-sharing arrangements with Kami Vision Incorporated ("Kami").

Gross profit of $0.8 million, compared to $0.3 million in the prior-year period, with gross margin expanding to 80% versus 19% in the prior year-period.

Operating loss of $157 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2026, compared to a loss of $735k in the prior year-period.

Net loss of $176 thousand, or ($0.01) per basic and diluted share, compared to net loss of $229 thousand or ($0.01) per share in the second quarter 2025.

EBITDA loss of $177k for the three months ended June 30, 2026, compared to a loss of $219k in the prior-year period.

Cash and cash equivalents of $4.5 million as of June 30, 2026.





Revenue for the second quarter and first half of 2026 included contributions from the Company's revenue-sharing collaboration with Kami, a related party. The arrangement is conducted on commercially reasonable, arm's-length terms and reflects the integration of complementary AI and computer vision capabilities across the Company's robotics and autonomy platform. Management believes the collaboration has supported revenue diversification, expanded market opportunities, and contributed to the continued development of the Company's AI-driven robotics ecosystem.



Second Quarter 2026 Operating Highlights

Announced NovaArm Manufacturing Facility in Vietnam: In June 2026, AMCV Company Limited, the Company's wholly owned Vietnam subsidiary, announced an agreement to lease a 6,150-square-meter facility in B?c Ninh, Vietnam, dedicated to Phase 1 NovaArm production, with the lease expected to become effective in the third quarter of 2026, initial production targeted for the second half of 2026 and approximately $3.5 million planned for buildout and equipment. The Company is also advancing pre-commercial activities with Sunward Logistics USA LLC, its designated first deployment customer and strategic partner, to support field readiness ahead of commercial launch.

In June 2026, AMCV Company Limited, the Company's wholly owned Vietnam subsidiary, announced an agreement to lease a 6,150-square-meter facility in B?c Ninh, Vietnam, dedicated to Phase 1 NovaArm production, with the lease expected to become effective in the third quarter of 2026, initial production targeted for the second half of 2026 and approximately $3.5 million planned for buildout and equipment. The Company is also advancing pre-commercial activities with Sunward Logistics USA LLC, its designated first deployment customer and strategic partner, to support field readiness ahead of commercial launch. Strategic AI Investment: Invested an aggregate of $1.0 million in Etronium AI Inc., a privately held artificial intelligence technology company, through two Simple Agreements for Future Equity (SAFEs) in April and May 2026. The investment reflects management's strategy of pursuing AI capabilities that may complement the Company's long-term robotics and intelligent security solutions platform.

Invested an aggregate of $1.0 million in Etronium AI Inc., a privately held artificial intelligence technology company, through two Simple Agreements for Future Equity (SAFEs) in April and May 2026. The investment reflects management's strategy of pursuing AI capabilities that may complement the Company's long-term robotics and intelligent security solutions platform. Revenue Strategy Evolution: The Company continued to actively manage its revenue mix, significantly reducing inventory-intensive product sales in favor of higher-margin AI, cloud and service revenue, including revenue-sharing arrangements. This shift drove substantial gross margin expansion and operating cost improvements relative to the prior-year period.





"This quarter, we continued to advance AMC Robotics toward commercialization while strengthening the technology and capabilities that support our long-term platform strategy," said Sean Da, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of AMC Robotics. "Securing our 6,150-square-meter manufacturing facility in B?c Ninh is an important step toward launching NovaArm in the second half of 2026, while our work with Sunward Logistics continues to prepare the platform for its first deployment. We are also expanding our AI capabilities through strategic initiatives, including our $1.0 million investment in Etronium AI, which we believe can complement and strengthen our broader robotics and intelligent security platform. Our shift toward higher-margin recurring revenue is gaining traction, with AI and cloud revenue from Kami increasing 54% year over year and gross margin reaching 80% in the second quarter. We believe advancing these initiatives will lead to establishing the foundation for a scalable robotics business as we move toward commercial deployment."

About AMC Robotics Corporation

AMC Robotics (NASDAQ:AMCI) is an AI-driven robotics company focused on developing intelligent, scalable hardware and software solutions. The Company's quadruped robotic platform, Kyro, enables industries to automate inspection, security, and operational tasks through autonomous mobility and AI-powered perception.

For more information, please visit www.amcx.ai.

Investors and Media Contact

Susan Xu

Alliance Advisors IR

E: AMCRoboticsIR@allianceadvisors.com

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes the Non-GAAP financial measure EBITDA. EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) plus interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation and amortization. The Company believes EBITDA provides useful supplemental information to investors regarding underlying operating performance. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures is set forth at the end of this press release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information concerning the Company's possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, debt levels, competitive position, industry environment, potential growth opportunities, and the effects of regulation. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's management's current expectations, projections, and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events. When used in this communication, the words "estimates," "projected," "expects," "anticipates," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "future," "propose," and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions, or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other important factors, many of which are outside of the Company's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other important factors include, but are not limited to: (a) challenges in opening operations in new jurisdictions, including but not limited to compliance with local ordinances, obtaining any necessary permits and regulatory oversight; (b) the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the new operations; (c) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the Company; (d) the ability to continue to meet the applicable stock exchange listing standards; (e) the effect of the Company's completed business combination with AlphaVest Acquisition Corp ("AlphaVest") on the Company's business relationships, performance, and business generally and the risk that such transaction further disrupts current plans and operations of the Company or its subsidiaries; (f) the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the transaction with AlphaVest, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of the Company to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retain its management and key employees; (g) changes in applicable laws or regulations, including legal or regulatory developments (including, without limitation, accounting considerations); (h) the possibility that AMC Robotics may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (i) AMC Robotics' estimates of expenses and profitability; and (j) other risks and uncertainties indicated under "Risk Factors" contained in AMC Robotics' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and other documents filed or to be filed with the SEC by AMC Robotics. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made.

The Company assumes no obligation and, except as required by law, does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. The Company gives no assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

AMC ROBOTICS CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(Unaudited) Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 REVENUES Product revenue - 157,947 - 749,313 - 259,965 - 1,971,116 Product revenue - related party 5,143 146,655 141,691 146,789 Revenue share - related party 774,087 501,307 1,720,137 1,071,895 Total Revenues 937,177 1,397,275 2,121,793 3,189,800 COST OF REVENUES E-commerce platform expenses (38,463 - (213,049 - (55,039 - (569,017 - Product cost - related party (92,490 - (836,639 - (233,292 - (1,746,262 - Delivery and freight cost (5,997 - (20,358 - (12,270 - (33,536 - Inventory impairment losses (49,620 - (60,648 - (49,929 - (86,073 - Total Cost of Revenues (186,570 - (1,130,694 - (350,530 - (2,434,888 - Gross Profit 750,607 266,581 1,771,263 754,912 OPERATING EXPENSES General and administrative expenses (884,349 - (784,236 - (1,739,135 - (1,601,648 - Sales and marketing expenses (19,758 - (208,107 - (34,090 - (612,219 - Research and development expenses (3,000 - (9,274 - (25,999 - (23,833 - Total Operating Expenses (907,107 - (1,001,617 - (1,799,224 - (2,237,700 - LOSS FROM OPERATIONS (156,500 - (735,036 - (27,961 - (1,482,788 - OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES) Other income - related party - 533,688 - 1,217,586 Other income (loss), net (53,927 - (17,863 - (63,417 - (10,678 - Interest income 33,042 131 61,693 448 Interest expense - (8,082 - - (24,584 - Total Other Income (loss), Net (20,885 - 507,874 (1,724 - 1,182,772 LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAX (177,385 - (227,162 - (29,685 - (300,016 - Income tax benefit (expense) 1,655 (1,751 - (444 - (6,074 - NET LOSS - (175,730 - - (228,913 - - (30,129 - - (306,090 - Other comprehensive loss (182 - (63 - (669 - (173 - TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE - (175,912 - - (228,976 - - (30,798 - - (306,263 - NET LOSS PER SHARE: BASIC - (0.01 - - (0.01 - - (0.00 - - (0.02 - NET LOSS PER SHARE: DILUTED - (0.01 - - (0.01 - - (0.00 - - (0.02 - WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING: BASIC 22,600,363 18,000,000 22,598,291 18,000,000

AMC ROBOTICS CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS June 30, December 31, 2026 2025 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents - 4,544,353 - 7,004,601 Accounts receivable 268 427 Accounts receivable - related party 3,251,050 2,065,890 Inventories, net 771,483 1,069,465 Prepaid expenses 239,884 355,467 Other receivable 1,607 - Other receivable - related party, net 216,960 475,909 Advance to suppliers 3,677 3,677 Advance to suppliers - related party 1,077,914 21,387 Prepayment - related party (current) 36,844 60,000 Total current assets 10,144,040 11,056,823 Right-of-use asset 75,298 101,221 Other non-current assets 7,697 7,697 Prepayment - related party - 6,845 Long-term investment 1,000,000 - TOTAL ASSETS - 11,227,035 - 11,172,586 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable - related party - 1,795 - - Accrued and other liabilities 786,931 701,844 Tax payable 9,401 6,627 Other payable - related party 1,787 - Lease liability - current 58,901 57,349 Warranty liabilities - current 32,004 30,023 Total current liabilities 890,819 795,843 Lease liability - noncurrent 22,909 52,753 Warranty liabilities - noncurrent 6,839 6,810 TOTAL LIABILITIES 920,567 855,406 Commitments and contingencies - - Stockholders' equity Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 22,600,363 and 22,595,363 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively 2,260 2,260 Additional paid-in capital 37,673,115 37,653,029 Accumulated deficit (27,368,238 - (27,338,109 - Accumulated other comprehensive loss (669 - - Total stockholders' equity 10,306,468 10,317,180 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY - 11,227,035 - 11,172,586

AMC ROBOTICS CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited) Six months ended June 30, 2026 2025 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss - (30,129 - - (306,090 - Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in)/provided by operating activities: Provision for warranty 2,169 18,645 Inventory impairment losses 49,929 86,073 Non-cash lease expenses 25,923 49,734 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 159 47,396 Accounts receivable - related party (1,185,159 - 190,168 Inventories, net 248,053 1,941,962 Prepaid expenses 115,583 1,980 Other receivable (1,607 - (154,351 - Other receivable - related party, net 258,949 1,858,608 Advance to suppliers - (23 - Advance to suppliers - related party (1,056,527 - - Prepayment - related party 30,001 30,121 Accounts payable 46 - Accounts payable - related party 1,795 (3,425,910 - Accrued and other liabilities 85,041 373,524 Tax payable 2,774 (53 - Other payable - related party 1,787 2,203 Warranty liabilities (159 - (342 - Lease liability (28,292 - (38,485 - Net cash (used in) / provided by operating activities - (1,479,664 - - 675,160 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Long-term investment (1,000,000 - - Repayment of note receivable - stockholder - 15,862 Issuance of promissory note - (545,294 - Net cash used in investing activities - (1,000,000 - - (529,432 - CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from exercised warrants 20,085 - Capital contribution from the shareholder - 500,000 Repayment of short-term loan - (821,982 - Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities - 20,085 - (321,982 - Effect of exchange-rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (669 - (173 - Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (2,460,248 - (176,427 - Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of the period 7,004,601 358,887 Cash and cash equivalents - end of the period - 4,544,353 - 182,460 Supplemental Cash Flow Disclosures Cash paid for interest expenses - - - 17,605 Cash paid for income taxes - 1,594 - 1,332 NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES Common shares issued but not paid - 4,500,000 Right-of-use asset obtained in exchange for lease obligation - 168,418 Unpaid deferred offering cost - - - 156,865