Asia Wealth Group Holdings Limited - Asia Wealth Group Holdings Ltd - AUDITED RESULTS FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 28 FEBRUARY 2026

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 17

17 August 2026

Asia Wealth Group Holdings Limited

("Asia Wealth", the "Group" or the "Company")

AUDITED RESULTS FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 28 FEBRUARY 2026

Chairman's Statement

The Board is pleased to report the audited results of the Company for the Financial Year from 1 March 2025 to 28 February 2026. The audited accounts will shortly be available on the Company's website, www.asiawealthgroup.com.

The Company reports a consolidated profit of US$30,562 (2025: Profit US$2,004).

The Company continues to search for new areas of business expansion opportunities in South East Asia and in Europe, where it is has identified and engaged in meaningful discussions. The Company's main source of income continued to be through Meyer Asset Management Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

The Board remains focused on further acquisitions and partnerships in Asia and Europe as well as the south-east Asian region. The Board has a cash surplus to seek further acquisitions and is currently in active discussions with businesses in the wealth management and clean energy space.

I would again like to thank the Company's staff for their hard work throughout the year and shareholders for their support and we look forward to taking advantage of the opportunities which we expect to encounter in the forthcoming year.

The Directors do not recommend the payment of a dividend for the year ended 28 February 2026.

Richard Cayne

Chairman

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

Contacts:

Richard Cayne (Chairman and CEO)

Asia Wealth Group Holdings Limited, +66 (0) 2611-2561

Corporate Advisers

AlbR Capital Limited, +44 (0)20 7469 0930

ASIA WEALTH GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED Consolidated Statement of Financial Position At 28 February 2026 Expressed in U.S. Dollars 2026 2025 Non-current assets Fixed assets 66,925 10,126 Investment property 678,755 619,036 745,680 629,162 Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 841,827 1,077,831 Trade receivables (net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $8,572 (2025: $8,572)) 18,520 92,121 Loans and other receivables 76,357 49,806 Due from director 463,020 424,838 Prepaid tax 611 888 Prepayments and other assets 89,317 83,122 1,489,652 1,728,606 Total assets $ 2,235,332 $ 2,357,768 Equity Share capital 913,496 913,496 Treasury shares (318,162) (318,162) Consolidation reserve 391,793 391,793 Translation reserve 71,672 34,529 Retained earnings 305,342 274,780 Total equity 1,364,141 1,296,436 Current liabilities Trade payables 790,526 1,012,202 Tax payable 739 39 Other payables and accrued expenses 79,926 49,091 Total liabilities 871,191 1,061,332 Total equity and liabilities $ 2,235,332 $ 2,357,768

ASIA WEALTH GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income For the year ended 28 February 2026 Expressed in U.S. Dollars 2026 2025 Revenue Commission income 730,789 962,319 730,789 962,319 Expenses Directors' fees 267,425 302,015 Professional fees 238,856 227,266 Commission expense 92,017 279,726 Salaries and wages 79,552 43,589 Travel and entertainment 64,833 57,796 Office expenses 51,893 42,259 Insurance expense 32,427 29,372 Rent 23,137 17,534 Depreciation 12,816 1,873 Marketing 4,674 4,765 Bad debt expenses 3,525 - Other expenses 25,708 16,103 896,863 1,022,298 Net income/(loss) from operations (166,074) (59,979) Other income/(expenses) Net foreign exchange loss 158,752 27,202 Other income 39,162 35,278 197,914 62,480 Net income before taxation 31,840 2,501 Taxation 1,278 497 Total comprehensive income $ 30,562 $ 2,004 Total comprehensive income attributable to equity holders of the Parent Company $ 30,562 $ 2,004 Earnings (loss) per share attributable to the equity holders of the Parent Company: Basic earnings per share $ 0.00275 $ 0.00018 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.00275 $ 0.00018