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PR Newswire
17.08.2026 14:42 Uhr
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Asia Wealth Group Holdings Limited - Asia Wealth Group Holdings Ltd - AUDITED RESULTS FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 28 FEBRUARY 2026

Asia Wealth Group Holdings Limited - Asia Wealth Group Holdings Ltd - AUDITED RESULTS FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 28 FEBRUARY 2026

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 17

17 August 2026

Asia Wealth Group Holdings Limited

("Asia Wealth", the "Group" or the "Company")

AUDITED RESULTS FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 28 FEBRUARY 2026

Chairman's Statement

The Board is pleased to report the audited results of the Company for the Financial Year from 1 March 2025 to 28 February 2026. The audited accounts will shortly be available on the Company's website, www.asiawealthgroup.com.

The Company reports a consolidated profit of US$30,562 (2025: Profit US$2,004).

The Company continues to search for new areas of business expansion opportunities in South East Asia and in Europe, where it is has identified and engaged in meaningful discussions. The Company's main source of income continued to be through Meyer Asset Management Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

The Board remains focused on further acquisitions and partnerships in Asia and Europe as well as the south-east Asian region. The Board has a cash surplus to seek further acquisitions and is currently in active discussions with businesses in the wealth management and clean energy space.

I would again like to thank the Company's staff for their hard work throughout the year and shareholders for their support and we look forward to taking advantage of the opportunities which we expect to encounter in the forthcoming year.

The Directors do not recommend the payment of a dividend for the year ended 28 February 2026.

Richard Cayne

Chairman

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

Contacts:

Richard Cayne (Chairman and CEO)

Asia Wealth Group Holdings Limited, +66 (0) 2611-2561

Corporate Advisers

AlbR Capital Limited, +44 (0)20 7469 0930

ASIA WEALTH GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
At 28 February 2026
Expressed in U.S. Dollars
2026 2025
Non-current assets
Fixed assets 66,925 10,126
Investment property 678,755 619,036
745,680 629,162
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents 841,827 1,077,831
Trade receivables (net of allowance for doubtful
accounts of $8,572 (2025: $8,572)) 18,52092,121
Loans and other receivables 76,357 49,806
Due from director 463,020424,838
Prepaid tax 611888
Prepayments and other assets 89,31783,122
1,489,6521,728,606
Total assets$ 2,235,332$ 2,357,768
Equity
Share capital 913,496 913,496
Treasury shares (318,162) (318,162)
Consolidation reserve 391,793 391,793
Translation reserve 71,672 34,529
Retained earnings 305,342274,780
Total equity1,364,1411,296,436
Current liabilities
Trade payables 790,5261,012,202
Tax payable 73939
Other payables and accrued expenses 79,926 49,091
Total liabilities871,1911,061,332
Total equity and liabilities$ 2,235,332$ 2,357,768
ASIA WEALTH GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
For the year ended 28 February 2026
Expressed in U.S. Dollars
2026 2025
Revenue
Commission income 730,789962,319
730,789962,319
Expenses
Directors' fees 267,425302,015
Professional fees 238,856 227,266
Commission expense 92,017279,726
Salaries and wages 79,55243,589
Travel and entertainment 64,833 57,796
Office expenses 51,893 42,259
Insurance expense 32,42729,372
Rent 23,13717,534
Depreciation 12,816 1,873
Marketing 4,6744,765
Bad debt expenses 3,525-
Other expenses 25,70816,103
896,8631,022,298
Net income/(loss) from operations(166,074)(59,979)
Other income/(expenses)
Net foreign exchange loss 158,75227,202
Other income 39,16235,278
197,91462,480
Net income before taxation31,8402,501
Taxation 1,278497
Total comprehensive income$ 30,562$ 2,004
Total comprehensive income attributable to equity
holders of the Parent Company$ 30,562$ 2,004
Earnings (loss) per share attributable to the equity holders of the Parent Company:
Basic earnings per share $ 0.00275$ 0.00018
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.00275$ 0.00018
ASIA WEALTH GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
For the year ended 28 February 2026
Expressed in U.S. Dollars
20262025
Operating activities
Net income before taxation 31,8402,501
Adjustments for:
Net foreign exchange (gain)/loss (27,202)40,568
Impairment losses 3,525-
Depreciation 12,8161,873
Interest income (4,907)(14,622)
Net operating income before changes in operating assets and liabilities 16,07230,320
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Decrease in trade receivables 70,07617,488
Increasein loans and other receivables (26,551)(16,849)
Increase in prepaid tax (301)(502)
Increase in prepayments and other assets (6,195)(9,734)
Decrease in trade payables (221,676)(32,484)
Increase in other payables and accrued expenses 30,8351,889
Net cash flows used in operations(137,740)(9,872)
Interest income received 4,9079,556
Net cash flows used in operating activities(132,833)(316)
Investing activities
Acquisition of fixed assets (69,615)(6,814)
Cash flows used in investing activities(69,615)(6,814)
Financing activities
Net movement (to)/from director (38,182)14,020
Cash flows (used in)/from financing activities(38,182)14,020
Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents(240,630)6,890
Effects of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents 4,626(52,021)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year1,077,8311,122,962
Cash and cash equivalents at end of year$ 841,827$ 1,077,831
Cash and cash equivalents comprise cash at banks.
© 2026 PR Newswire
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