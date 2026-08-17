DJ TAGESVORSCHAU/Dienstag, 18. August (vorläufige Fassung)

=== *** 00:30 AU/BHP Group Ltd, Jahresergebnis 08:00 GB/Klarna Group plc, Ergebnis 2Q *** 08:00 GB/Arbeitsmarktdaten Juli Arbeitslosenquote 3 Monate (ILO) PROGNOSE: 4,8% zuvor: 4,9% *** 08:00 DE/Baugenehmigungen Juni und 1. Halbjahr 2026 08:30 DE/Einhell Germany AG, Ergebnis 1H *** 10:00 DE/Elmos Semiconductor SE, ao HV *** 11:00 DE/ZEW-Index Konjunkturerwartungen August PROGNOSE: 30,0 zuvor: 26,3 Konjunkturlage PROGNOSE: -69,6 zuvor: -77,6 11:30 CN/Xiaomi Inc, Ergebnis 2Q 11:30 EU/EZB, Zuteilung Haupt-Refi-Tender *** 12:00 US/Home Depot Inc, Ergebnis 2Q *** 13:45 EI/EZB-Chefvolkswirt Lane, Teilnahme an Panel zu "Monetary Policy in a Geopolitically Fragmented World" *** 14:30 US/Baubeginne/-genehmigungen Juli Baubeginne PROGNOSE: -6,1% gg Vm zuvor: +19,0% gg Vm Baugenehmigungen PROGNOSE: -0,5% gg Vm zuvor: -3,0% gg Vm *** 14:30 US/Import- und Exportpreise Juli Importpreise PROGNOSE: +0,1% gg Vm zuvor: +0,3% gg Vm *** 15:15 US/Industrieproduktion und Kapazitätsauslastung Juli Industrieproduktion PROGNOSE: +0,4% gg Vm zuvor: +0,1% gg Vm Kapazitätsauslastung PROGNOSE: 76,4% zuvor: 76,1% ===

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 17, 2026 08:23 ET (12:23 GMT)

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