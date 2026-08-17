NEW YORK, Aug 14, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - EX DeFi has announced an AI-driven digital asset infrastructure platform supporting Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and XRP. According to the company, the platform combines artificial intelligence, cloud computing, blockchain technology, and automated operational tools to organize market and network information. The announcement focuses on the platform's technology, supported digital assets, and stated service functions.The platform is presented as a digital asset information and infrastructure service. EX DeFi said its current scope includes data processing, market-information organization, cloud-based system operations, and automated operational management for BTC, ETH, and XRP. The announcement does not include a token-price prediction or a guaranteed market outcome.Platform Scope and Supported Digital AssetsBTC, ETH, and XRP are included as supported digital assets within the same service framework. EX DeFi said the platform is intended to consolidate selected market data and operational functions, allowing information associated with different blockchain networks to be processed within one technical environment.For XRP, the platform covers information related to the XRP Ledger (XRPL), including cross-border payments, transaction settlement, real-world asset (RWA) tokenization, stablecoins, and institutional blockchain applications. This coverage is described as an information and infrastructure function rather than a forecast of XRP's future price or market performance.The announcement refers to Ripple and the XRP Ledger as ecosystem context. EX DeFi's announcement concerns its own platform technology and service framework. XRP-related information is included alongside information associated with Bitcoin and Ethereum, reflecting the three digital assets identified in the current release.EX DeFi said its development approach focuses on integrating AI-assisted analysis with cloud-based data processing and blockchain infrastructure. The company describes the platform as a technical service layer for organizing information, coordinating system functions, and managing automated workflows across supported digital assets.EX DeFi Details AI and Cloud-Based Platform FunctionsAccording to EX DeFi, artificial intelligence functions are used to process and categorize market information, while cloud computing supports data handling and system operations. Automated management technology is used for routine platform workflows. The company said these components are intended to operate together within a unified digital asset service environment.The platform announcement does not include a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold BTC, ETH, or XRP. References to these assets identify the platform's supported coverage. EX DeFi said future development will focus on technical infrastructure, information processing, operational functions, and the continued organization of data associated with supported blockchain networks.Technology and Infrastructure FocusEX DeFi said the platform was developed in response to the volume of data generated across blockchain networks and digital asset markets. Its stated objective is to combine data organization, cloud infrastructure, blockchain technology, and automated operational functions in one service environment.Within the XRP-related portion, the platform is intended to organize information connected with payments, tokenized assets, stablecoins, and institutional uses of blockchain technology. The BTC and ETH portions are similarly included as supported asset categories within the platform's broader digital asset infrastructure services.The company said it will continue to refine the platform's data-processing, cloud-computing, and operational functions as its infrastructure develops. The current release is limited to the platform scope described for BTC, ETH, and XRP and does not make claims about future asset prices or market results.About EX DeFiEX DeFi is a platform focused on artificial intelligence, digital asset infrastructure, cloud computing, and Web3 technology services. According to the company, it combines AI, cloud computing, and blockchain technologies to provide digital asset-related services and to explore the integrated development of digital finance and intelligent computing.Media Contact:info@exdefi.comDisclaimer: This press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, legal, or trading advice. Digital assets are volatile and may result in substantial losses. No price, performance, or financial outcome is guaranteed. Readers should conduct independent research and consult a qualified adviser before making financial decisions.Source: EX DeFiCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.