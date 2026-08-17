New York Stock Exchange: Uniphore Launches Marketing AI to Usher in New Era: NYSE Content Update

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on August 17th

Uniphore Co-founder & CEO Umesh Sachdev to discuss latest offering. Marketing AI is built on customer intelligence rather than customer data management. The company says the solution can predict what each customer is likely to do next.

The S&P 500 looks to build on a three-week win streak. Retail earnings and Wednesday's Fed Minutes will headline upcoming activity. According to the latest data, nearly 70% of traders expect the Fed to hold rates steady next month.

Shares of Reddit (NYSE: RDDT) jumped Friday following inclusion in S&P 500. The platform will be added to the large-cap index ahead of Tuesday's session. Shares popped by 12.6% on Friday following the announcement.



Opening Bell

Hims & Hers (NYSE: HIMS) celebrates its 5th anniversary as a listed company

Closing Bell

Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) celebrates the launch of Cortex AI Gateway

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App and check out the NYSE YouTube: TV.NYSE.com and YouTube.com/@NYSEofficial

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