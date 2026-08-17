New York Stock Exchange: Uniphore Launches Marketing AI to Usher in New Era: NYSE Content Update

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.
NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.
Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on August 17th
- Uniphore Co-founder & CEO Umesh Sachdev to discuss latest offering.
- Marketing AI is built on customer intelligence rather than customer data management.
- The company says the solution can predict what each customer is likely to do next.
- The S&P 500 looks to build on a three-week win streak.
- Retail earnings and Wednesday's Fed Minutes will headline upcoming activity.
- According to the latest data, nearly 70% of traders expect the Fed to hold rates steady next month.
- Shares of Reddit (NYSE: RDDT) jumped Friday following inclusion in S&P 500.
- The platform will be added to the large-cap index ahead of Tuesday's session.
- Shares popped by 12.6% on Friday following the announcement.
Opening Bell
Hims & Hers (NYSE: HIMS) celebrates its 5th anniversary as a listed company
Closing Bell
Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) celebrates the launch of Cortex AI Gateway
For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App and check out the NYSE YouTube: TV.NYSE.com and YouTube.com/@NYSEofficial
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