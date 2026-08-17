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PR Newswire
17.08.2026 15:00 Uhr
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New York Stock Exchange: Uniphore Launches Marketing AI to Usher in New Era: NYSE Content Update

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on August 17th

  • Uniphore Co-founder & CEO Umesh Sachdev to discuss latest offering.
    • Marketing AI is built on customer intelligence rather than customer data management.
    • The company says the solution can predict what each customer is likely to do next.
  • The S&P 500 looks to build on a three-week win streak.
    • Retail earnings and Wednesday's Fed Minutes will headline upcoming activity.
    • According to the latest data, nearly 70% of traders expect the Fed to hold rates steady next month.
  • Shares of Reddit (NYSE: RDDT) jumped Friday following inclusion in S&P 500.
    • The platform will be added to the large-cap index ahead of Tuesday's session.
    • Shares popped by 12.6% on Friday following the announcement.

Opening Bell
Hims & Hers (NYSE: HIMS) celebrates its 5th anniversary as a listed company

Closing Bell
Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) celebrates the launch of Cortex AI Gateway

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App and check out the NYSE YouTube: TV.NYSE.com and YouTube.com/@NYSEofficial

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/uniphore-launches-marketing-ai-to-usher-in-new-era-nyse-content-update-302852861.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

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