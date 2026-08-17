PLANET Technology USA Introduces Seamless Audio/Visual Experiences with the AVS-4210-24HP4X

CHINO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 17, 2026 / PLANET Technology USA (PlanetechUSA), a division of Versa Technology, a premier supplier of cost-effective Power over Ethernet (PoE) networking solutions, today announces the release of the AVS-4210-24HP4X PoE Managed AV Switch . Specifically engineered to meet the evolving needs of the professional AV industry, the AVS-4210-24HP4X features 24 10/100/1000BASE-T RJ45 ports and four 10G SFP+ slots. The switch delivers massive uplink bandwidth to support video streaming and the transfer of large video files across multiple switches in studio, theater, or auditorium setups.

To accommodate a wide array of hardware, the switch delivers a robust 450-watt system power budget. Operating as a comprehensive Layer 2/4 managed solution, it features ultra-high-power IEEE 802.3bt PoE++ on ports 1 through 8, supplying up to 95 watts per port for heavy-duty devices like motorized 4K pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) cameras, digital signage displays, and outdoor enclosures. Ports 9 through 24 utilize standard IEEE 802.3at PoE+ to efficiently drive microphones, standard IP cameras, and wireless access points.

A simplified, intuitive web interface facilitates effortless adjustments to basic settings and rapid AV-over-IP system deployment. IGMP snooping and MLD snooping technologies allow the AVS-4210-24HP4X to intelligently listen to network requests and deliver media streams only to the specific ports that have requested them, rather than flooding every device on the network. This ensures efficient management of multicast traffic without bottlenecks for high-quality, uninterrupted audiovisual experiences. The switch seamlessly integrates audio/video IP networking protocols like NDI and Dante, for plug and play functionality.

Beyond high-capacity distribution, the AVS-4210-24HP4X incorporates advanced software tools tailored for mission-critical operating environments.

CloudViewer Pro App : Allows remote monitoring, configuration, and control of powered network devices via mobile platforms such as smartphones and tablets.

ERPS : The Ethernet Ring Protection System guarantees network redundancy by preventing packet loops and providing rapid fault recovery.

MQTT : Message Queuing Telemetry Transport moves data efficiently between constrained devices and reports status updates to a central platform.

MAC Security: Implements strict port security by controlling network access based on a device's unique physical MAC address.

Crucially for live performance and broadcast booths, the switch includes a configurable Fanless Mode. Activating this mode instantly caps the active PoE budget at 200W to eliminate all thermal fan noise, delivering 0 dB silent operation for sound-sensitive recording studios.

The AVS-4210-24HP4X and the AVS-4210-8HP4X, with four PoE+ (802.3at) ports and four PoE++ (802.3bt) ports, are available to order immediately through direct sales channels and authorized distributors. To learn more about our networking solutions, contact us . Follow PLANET Technology on Facebook , YouTube , and X.com .

About Planet Technology USA

Planet Technology USA is a division of Versa Technology and provider of quality, cost-effective, and industry-efficient networking equipment for connected environments in commercial, industrial, and enterprise settings worldwide. PLANET offers PoE products that adapt alongside ever-changing industry standards and innovations.

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SOURCE: Planet Technology USA

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/planet-technology-usa-introduces-seamless-audio%2fvisual-experience-1207737