The world surpassed 3 TW of installed solar capacity, marking another milestone in the rapid expansion of photovoltaic energy. According to BloombergNEF (BNEF), it took about 10 years for global solar capacity to rise from 100 GW in 2012 to 1 TW. The second terawatt was added in less than three years, while the third came less than two years later. The exact date of the 3 TW milestone varies, however, depending on the methodology and database used by analysts. The pace of expansion is expected to accelerate further. BNEF projects that global solar capacity will exceed 9 TW by 2036, putting the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...