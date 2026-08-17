With over 120 firms live in the cloud, Elite's platform has now processed $145 billion in billing transactions and customers are collecting payment nearly twice as fast as the industry average

Elite, the AI SaaS platform purpose-built for the legal industry, today announced continued acceleration across its platform, with all-time billing transactions reaching $145 billion, SaaS users growing 60% YoY to 53,000, and over 120 law firms now live in the cloud. By the end of 2026, cloud customers are on pace to outnumber on-premises customers for the first time in Elite's history-a marker of how quickly the industry's center of gravity has shifted toward connected, cloud-native financial operations.

Firms committing to migrate today are building an operational foundation that will define their competitive position as AI moves into core financial workflows. Recent research from Elite and ALM, the 2026 Law Firm Data Dividereport, documents what's driving the urgency: only 14% of senior law firm decision-makers can answer critical profitability questions in near real time, and 47% cite lack of system integration as their biggest barrier to realizing value from AI. The firms moving to Elite's cloud platform are closing that gap.

"The conversation with firm leaders has quickly changed," said Mark Dorman, Chief Executive Officer, Elite. "Not many months ago, they were debating whether or not to move to the cloud. Now, it's about how fast they can get there and what they'll be able to do once they're live. Firms that have successfully completed the move are already seeing the return: faster collections, fewer disputed invoices, less rework across the revenue cycle. Real results pulling the rest of the market forward."

The Platform Firms Are Building On

Elite's growth reflects not just new adoption but deep platform utilization and measurable financial outcomes across its live customer base. Among the 123 firms currently live on 3E Cloud, 88% are actively using 3E Time, more than 70% are using Data Insights, and more than 40% are using both 3E Proforma and eBillingHub. Firms aren't migrating to the cloud and stopping, they're continuing to expand their use of Elite's integrated capabilities as they realize the value of connected financial operations.

The financial impact is clear. Elite cloud customers are reporting Days Sales Outstanding running 40% below the industry average, directly translating to cash flow performance and operational resilience. For firms using Elite Payments, the difference is even more pronounced: invoice to payment in 44 days versus a 79-day industry average, and total collection time of 80 days compared to 154 days for the average mid-sized firm. That is nearly a 50% reduction in the time between completing work and collecting payment.

This is a consistent pattern reflected across Elite's cloud customer base. Firms that have deepened their use of the platform-adding Data Connect, eBillingHub, Validate, and Elite Payments-are seeing compounding operational improvements over time, with Elite's earliest and largest cloud adopters continuing to report measurable DSO reductions QoQ.

"The data is showing us that the firms achieving the best financial outcomes have taken the path toward connected systems first," said Elisabet Hardy, Chief Product Officer, Elite. "Cloud gives them the foundation that makes everything else possible: faster billing, better insight, and the ability to actually use AI where it matters. By the end of this year, more Elite customers will be in the cloud than on-premises. That's not a prediction anymore. It's where we are."

Elite at ILTACON 2026

Elite will bring this momentum into ILTACON 2026 in Nashville, August 24-27, where executive leadership will be on the ground for briefings and customer conversations. Elite's Kirsten Stewart, VP of Product Management, will join an industry panel on August 27, Your Competitive Advantage: Turning Tech Challenges into Opportunity, exploring how firms can turn technology complexity into measurable competitive advantage without large-scale disruption.

For firms still weighing the path to cloud or evaluating their current technology stack, ILTACON represents an opportunity to see what the platform looks like in practice and hear directly from the firms already running on it.

Members of Elite's leadership team will be available for media and analyst briefings throughout the conference. For inquiries ahead of ILTACON, contact Riva Froymovich at rfroymovich@elite.com.

About Elite

Elite is the trusted AI automation platform for law firm operations across most of the world's largest and most successful law firms. Founded in 1947, Elite has guided firms through every technology shift and today delivers the only cloud-native SaaS platform that unifies financial, invoice, time, and data management into a single system of action. With embedded AI, predictive analytics, and integrated payments, Elite's products enable firms to shorten billing cycles, reduce write-offs, and unlock firm-wide insights making financial operations the foundation for law firm innovation and growth. Learn more at elite.com.

Elite, 3E, Validate and eBillingHubare registered trademarks of Elite.

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ElitePR@infiniteglobal.com