



HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM, Aug 17, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Building on the record-breaking success of the previous edition, analytica Vietnam 2027 will return to the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC) from 31 March to 2 April 2027, reaffirming its role as the flagship biennial trade fair for laboratory technology, analysis, biotechnology and diagnostics in Vietnam and Southeast Asia.Organised by MMI Asia, a subsidiary of Messe Munchen GmbH, analytica Vietnam remains the flagship biennial edition of the globally recognized analytica exhibition portfolio in Vietnam. Complementing analytica Hanoi's focus on Northern local Vietnam, the Ho Chi Minh City edition continues to serve as the international business platform connecting Vietnam with the wider Southeast Asian laboratory market.Following unprecedented growth in 2025, analytica Vietnam 2027 is set to continue its upward trajectory with plans for an expanded two-hall exhibition, providing greater opportunities for international exhibitors, country pavilions, laboratories, manufacturers, distributors and technology providers to engage with one of Asia's most dynamic scientific markets. The exhibition will once again be delivered in collaboration with its local co-organiser, Vietnam Exhibition and Event Services (VNEES), together with industry associations and strategic partners, supporting the continued advancement of Vietnam's laboratory and life sciences sectors.Responding to Vietnam's Scientific and Industrial GrowthVietnam continues to strengthen its position as a regional hub for advanced manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, electronics, food safety and environmental analysis. Supported by the country's continued emphasis on science, technology and innovation, demand for laboratory technologies, analytical instruments and life sciences solutions is expected to accelerate across both public and private sectors.As Vietnam accelerates its 2026-2030 national strategy and investment in science, technology, biotechnology and advanced manufacturing, analytica Vietnam 2027 provides a timely platform for international technology providers, laboratories, manufacturers and research institutions to connect with one of Southeast Asia's fastest-growing scientific markets.The exhibition will continue to facilitate technology exchange, scientific collaboration and commercial partnerships while supporting Vietnam's evolving laboratory ecosystem and the region's increasing demand for innovation.A Stronger Business Platform for 2027analytica Vietnam 2027 will showcase the latest innovations across laboratory technology, analytical instruments, biotechnology, diagnostics, laboratory automation, chemicals, consumables and digital laboratory solutions.The 2027 edition will feature an enhanced programme including:- New additions: Biotechnology & Diagnostics Highlights, International Pavilion; Three Main Stages - Analytical Chemistry, Biotechnology, Technical & Industry Forums; Workshops & Tutorials- ASEAN's only Live Lab, a key visitor highlight- More country pavilions are expected from Germany, China, United Kingdom, Taiwan, Singapore, etc.- Innovation Zone- Start-Up Pavilion- Exhibitor Forum- Hosted Buyer Programme- Laboratory Tours - exclusive access to exhibitors- Together, these initiatives will provide exhibitors and visitors with greater opportunities for product demonstrations, technical learning, buyer engagement and business networking throughout the three-day exhibition.Expanding International CollaborationInternational participation remains at the core of analytica Vietnam's continued success. The exhibition is expected to welcome leading global companies, national pavilions, scientific institutions and industry associations, reinforcing its position as Southeast Asia's premier marketplace for laboratory technology, analysis, biotechnology and diagnostics.By bringing together industry leaders, researchers, laboratories, academia and government stakeholders, analytica Vietnam continues to support scientific advancement, innovation and sustainable business growth across Vietnam and the ASEAN region."For nearly six decades, the analytica brand has stood for innovation in laboratory technology, analysis, and biotechnology worldwide, and analytica Vietnam 2027 will continue to showcase future-ready solutions to support the evolving needs of Southeast Asia's scientific community," said Susanne Groedl, Global Industry Lead for the analytica shows worldwide and Exhibition Director for analytica."Building on the record-breaking success of analytica Vietnam 2025, we are excited to launch the next edition of our flagship biennial exhibition in Ho Chi Minh City," said Nino Gruettke, CEO of MMI Asia. "analytica Vietnam 2027 will continue to connect global technology providers with qualified buyers and decision-makers across Vietnam and Southeast Asia, while creating meaningful opportunities for collaboration, innovation and business growth in one of the world's fastest-growing laboratory markets."Exhibitor registration for analytica Vietnam 2027 is now open. Companies are encouraged to secure their preferred booth locations early as strong interest is anticipated from returning exhibitors, international pavilions and new market entrants.With its expanded exhibition, international participation and comprehensive supporting programme, analytica Vietnam 2027 is set to reinforce its position as the leading international business platform for laboratory technology, analysis, biotechnology and diagnostics in Vietnam and Southeast Asia.For more information, please visit www.analyticavietnam.com or contact our team at exhibit@mmiasia.com.sg; analyticavietnam@mmiasia.com.sgAbout analytica Vietnam 2027analytica Vietnam is the premier trade fair for laboratory technology, analysis, and biotechnology in Southeast Asia. Organized by Messe Munchen, the event brings together industry professionals, researchers, and policymakers to showcase the latest technologies, exchange knowledge, and foster business collaborations. analytica Vietnam features an exhibition, conference, pre-event laboratory tours, buyer-seller programs, and networking opportunities, providing a comprehensive platform for the laboratory and biotechnology industries in the region. The upcoming edition is set to take place from March 31 to April 2, 2027 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC), 799 Nguyen Van Linh, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.About analytica worldwideFor over five decades, analytica has been the leading international trade fair series for laboratory technology, analysis, and biotechnology. Organized by Messe Munchen, the series includes analytica in Munich, analytica China, analytica Lab India, analytica Lab Africa, analytica USA, analytica Vietnam, and now, analytica Hanoi. Additional information about these exhibitions and their programs of events is available at www.analytica.de.About MMI Asia Pte LtdEstablished in 1992, MMI Asia is the wholly owned subsidiary and the regional headquarters of Messe Munchen GMBH (MMG) and is one of the world largest and leading exhibition organizers. MMI Asia's portfolio of events includes editions of world-leading trade fairs from Munich - transport logistic & air cargo, analytica, ceramitec; as well as industry-specific events such as Ceramics Vietnam & Stone Vietnam, and Singapore International Water Week. MMI Asia also provides consultancy in professional trade fair and conference management to government bodies, international trade and promotion organizations, and trade associations. For more information, please visit www.mmiasia.com.About Messe MunchenAs one of the world's leading trade fair organizers, Messe Munchen presents the world of tomorrow at its about 90 trade fairs worldwide. These include twelve of the world's leading trade fairs such as bauma, BAU, IFAT, electronica, and ISPO. Messe Munchen's portfolio comprises trade fairs for capital and consumer goods, as well as for new technologies. Together with its subsidiaries, it organizes trade fairs in China, India, Brazil, South Africa, Turkey, Singapore, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Thailand, and the U.S. With a network of more than 15 affiliated companies and almost 70 representations worldwide, Messe Munchen is active in more than 130 countries. The more than 150 events held annually attract around 50,000 exhibitors and around three million visitors in Germany and abroad.Exhibition Contact:MMI Asia Pte. Ltd.Siegli L. BacudioProject Leadanalyticavietnam@mmiasia.com.sgLocal Vietnam Contact:Vietnam Exhibition and Event Services Co., Ltd (VNEES)Do Thuy Dung (Nancy)Project Managerdung.do@analyticavietnam.com.vnPress Contact:MMI Asia Pte. Ltd.Shae NguyenMarketing Executiveshae@analyticavietnam-exhibitions.comSource: MMI Asia Pte Ltd (MMI)Copyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.