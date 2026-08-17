Voxpopme and MRII Open the State of Insights Study for Research Leaders

Voxpopme and MRII are asking the insights community where research really stands in 2026 and will publish the findings in the inaugural 2026 State of Insights: Insiders Report.

PARK CITY, UT / ACCESS Newswire / August 17, 2026 / Voxpopme today launched a new survey in partnership with the Market Research Institute International (MRII) that will build the inaugural State of Insights: Insiders Report. Researchers across roles and levels of seniority are invited to contribute to the report by completing the video-first study and sharing their perspectives on the latest trends shaping their research. Findings will be published back to the community in Q4 2026.

The research industry is transforming, with technological advancements rapidly changing what teams can do. Sample integrity, research automation, and leadership expectations are all shifting. It's hard for insight teams to keep up, to know which changes to embrace, and to see how peers are adapting. The State of Insights Survey asks those questions directly, so teams can learn from each other rather than guess what will improve their work and impact.

Andy Barraclough, Founder and CEO of Voxpopme, said: "Everyone knows the industry is changing. But with so much change, it's hard to know whether your team is setting the pace or trying to keep up. And even harder to know which changes will actually improve the insights you bring to your business. I can't wait to find out what's working for real researchers in a truly exciting period for the industry."

Ed Keller, Executive Director of MRII, added, "We are delighted to partner with Voxpopme on the inaugural State of Insights: Insiders Report. MRII's tracking research released earlier this year, The State of the Market Research Industry: Workforce Trends and the Rise of AI, provided an important look at a profession undergoing rapid change. This new study gives us the opportunity to take the industry's pulse again later in 2026, broaden the lens, and hear directly from researchers about what's working, what's changing, and where the industry is heading."

What the study measures

Trends radar. Which topics will matter most over the next 12 months, and which are most overhyped.

Research automation. Which tasks teams already hand to AI, and which they'd trust it to own without review.

Data quality. How many studies were discarded or re-fielded this year due to quality concerns?

The say-do gap. What teams use to test stated intent against real behavior, and where the gap showed up.

Impact and ROI. Whether business value gets measured, and how often the work reaches a critical decision.

Each topic pairs quantitative questions with a 60-second video answer so the report carries the reasoning behind the numbers. The questionnaire was designed with contributions from senior researchers, MRII, and industry benchmarks.

How to take part

The State of Insights study is open, and researchers who want to contribute can participate here: https://www.voxpopme.com/learn/state-of-insights-survey-intro/

The first 100 participants each receive a $100 gift card as a thank-you. Everyone who takes part afterward is entered into a prize draw for one of three $100 gift cards.

About Voxpopme

Voxpopme delivers customer intelligence for leading CPG, technology, consumer electronics, restaurant, and food & beverage companies. We help you shape the decisions that matter through skilled research design, compounding insights, and your expert judgment. Whether you're navigating shifting consumer preferences, accelerating breakthrough products to market, or making sure your customer programs earn their place in the boardroom, Voxpopme helps you reveal market realities, unlock competitive advantage, and shape the innovation strategies that define categories.

About MRII

The Market Research Institute International (MRII) is a nonprofit institute devoted to fulfilling the continuing educational and training needs of marketing research professionals worldwide. The organization believes that training and development is key to realizing the full potential and value of market research and insights, and to driving innovation within the sector. MRII offers a wide number of resources, including expert webinars and content, global and regional awards programs, and original research on critical insights industry topics. Its market-leading educational courses, presented along with the University of Georgia, are authored by leading research and insights practitioners, continually updated, and endorsed by major national and international professional and industry organizations. To learn more, visit www.mrii.org.

Media Contact

Tom Higgins

Senior Growth Product Marketer

Voxpopme

+44 7837456561

tom.higgins@voxpopme.com

SOURCE: Voxpopme

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/voxpopme-and-mrii-open-the-state-of-insights-study-for-research-l-1208019