Artelo Biosciences Receives a Notice of Allowance from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for its Lead Investigational Drug Currently in Two Phase 2 Studies

The Patent Claims are for the Intended Commercial Formulation of ART27.13

Expected to Extend Patent Protection for ART27.13 through 2041

SOLANA BEACH, Calif., Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARTL), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on modulating lipid-signalling pathways to develop treatments for people living with cancer, pain, dermatologic, or neurological conditions, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued a Notice of Allowance for a U.S. patent application covering the intended commercial formulation of ART27.13, the Company's peripherally selective cannabinoid agonist currently being evaluated in the Phase 2 CAReS trial for cancer-related anorexia and the Phase 2 DREAM study in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

The allowed claims protect compositions of ART27.13 dispersed in polyethylene glycol, including the Company's intended commercial formulation. This development marks a major milestone in Artelo's global intellectual property strategy and positions the Company for long-term value creation.

"This U.S. Notice of Allowance and near-term expectation of the issuance of the patent further strengthens the intellectual property foundation supporting ART27.13 and its long-term development potential," said Gregory D. Gorgas, President and Chief Executive Officer of Artelo Biosciences. "As ART27.13 advances in multiple Phase 2 studies, we believe protecting the intended commercial formulation is an important step in building value around the program and preserving opportunities across multiple indications."

ART27.13 is being evaluated in the Phase 2 portion of CAReS trial targeting cancer-related anorexia. The investigational drug was well tolerated in the Phase 1 stage and showed early signs of stabilizing or reversing weight loss in more than 60% of participants. Interim results from the Phase 2 portion of CAReS demonstrated the ability of the drug to reverse cancer-related anorexia in all patients taking the highest dose whereas the all the participants on placebo continued to lose weight throughout the study.

ART27.13 is also being evaluated in the DREAM study, a Phase 2 in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension. The investigator-led study, funded by Glaucoma UK and the HSC R&D Division, is evaluating ART27.13's potential as a once-daily, orally administered treatment to reduce intraocular pressure, with initial results anticipated in the fourth quarter of this year.

About ART27.13

ART27.13 is a novel benzimidazole derivative and dual cannabinoid agonist. Initially developed by AstraZeneca plc, ART27.13 has been in seven clinical studies with over 280 participants. It is being developed as a once-daily, orally administered agent selectively targeting peripheral CB 1 and CB 2 receptors, with the potential to reduce muscle degeneration while improving body weight, appetite, and quality of life in cancer patients. A statistically significant and dose-dependent increase in body weight was observed in people with back pain who were otherwise healthy. Importantly, the drug enables systemic metabolic effects while minimizing central nervous system-mediated toxicity. Artelo is conducting a Phase 2 named the Cancer Appetite Recovery Study (CAReS) evaluating ART27.13 as a supportive care therapy for cancer patients suffering from anorexia and weight loss. Interim Phase 2 data revealed patients who had lost at least 5% of body weight to be included in CAReS and titrated to the highest ART27.13 dose (1300 µg) achieved an average +6% weight gain over 12 weeks, while patients on placebo lost an additional ~5%. Currently, there is no FDA approved treatment for cancer anorexia cachexia syndrome. In addition to CAReS, ART27.13 is also being evaluated in a Phase 2 study in people with glaucoma at a daily dose of 650 µg.

About Artelo Biosciences

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics that modulate lipid-signaling pathways, with a diversified pipeline addressing significant unmet needs in anorexia, cancer, anxiety, dermatologic conditions, pain, and inflammation. Led by an experienced executive team collaborating with world-class researchers and technology partners, Artelo applies rigorous scientific, regulatory, commercial, and treasury management practices, including digital assets, to maximize stakeholder value. More information is available at www.artelobio.com and X: @ArteloBio.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, as amended, including those relating to the Company's product development, clinical and regulatory timelines, market opportunity, competitive position, possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, potential growth opportunities and other statements that are predictive in nature. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the industry and markets in which we operate and management's current beliefs and assumptions. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These statements relate to future events or our financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our ability to raise additional capital in the future. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

Investor Relations Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: 212-671-1020

Email: ARTL@crescendo-ir.com