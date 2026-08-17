Lenovo's Evolve Small Shifts Into New Global Era Pairing Funding With AI and Mentorship To Accelerate Small Business Success Around the World

Since launch, Lenovo has helped more than 5,000 small businesses across North America through the Evolve Small initiative.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 17, 2026 / by Milo Speranzo, North America CMO, Lenovo

From its inception in 2021, Lenovo's Evolve Small initiative has been guided by a simple but powerful belief: when small businesses grow, communities thrive. That belief feels especially relevant this May, as we celebrate National Small Business Month and recognize the entrepreneurs who power local economies across North America. It is a moment not only to celebrate their resilience, but to reaffirm our commitment to supporting their growth in meaningful, lasting ways.

As we reflect on the journey from 2021 through today, what stands out is not just the scale of the program, but the depth of its impact. Evolve Small was never designed to be a transactional one-time grant program. It was built as part of a broad ecosystem of support that recognizes the complexity of modern entrepreneurship, especially for underrepresented founders who often face systemic barriers to capital, technology and visibility.

A growing footprint across North America

Since launch, Lenovo has helped more than 5,000 small businesses across North America through the Evolve Small initiative. This includes direct grant recipients as well as thousands of entrepreneurs who have benefited from mentorship, technology upgrades, community-based programming and executive mentorship.

Each year, the program has expanded both in reach and ambition. What began as a targeted effort to provide grants, technology and visibility has evolved into a multi-layered initiative spanning major cities and diverse industries. From Atlanta to Toronto, Los Angeles to Raleigh and beyond, Lenovo has partnered with local organizations to identify high-potential small businesses and deliver tailored support to where it's needed most.

At the center of this effort are the small business founders themselves. Across five years, numerous small businesses have received direct grant funding and technology through Evolve Small, with competitive cohorts selected from hundreds of applicants annually. In 2024 alone, Lenovo supported 18 businesses through a tiered grant structure and in 2025, 10 additional businesses were selected from a pool of hundreds of applicants. These numbers underscore both the demand for support and the rigor of the selection process.

Investing where it matters most

Financial investment has been a critical component of Evolve Small. Since 2021 Lenovo has committed over $4 million of dollars in grants, technology and services to help small businesses modernize and compete.

However, the true value of the program extends beyond financial investment. Each grant is paired with access to Lenovo technology solutions, infrastructure upgrades and expert guidance. This integrated approach ensures that businesses are not only funded, but also equipped to sustain growth over time.

For many recipients, this has meant transitioning from manual processes to digital-first operations. With improved results including improved ability to track and monitor goods across the entire supply chain in nearly real time (supply chain visibility) or enhancing customer engagement through smarter tools and specialized marketing efforts. The result is measurable progress, from increased revenue and job creation to expanded market reach.

Unlocking growth through AI and smarter technology

One of the most important evolutions of the program has been the integration of AI-driven solutions. As the business landscape becomes more complex, small businesses must navigate challenges that were once the domain of large enterprises including data analytics, personalized marketing and advanced operational efficiencies.

Through Evolve Small, Lenovo has helped entrepreneurs harness AI in practical, accessible ways. This includes deploying AI-powered devices and solutions that streamline workflows, automate routine tasks such as billing or email marketing and provide actionable insights. For example, small businesses received Microsoft Copilot training from Lenovo's AI transformation to help assess AI readiness, upskill employees, drive engagement, and maximize ROI. The initiative also helped founders use AI solutions to better understand customer behavior, optimize inventory and create more targeted marketing initiatives across digital platforms.

Importantly, Lenovo's approach to AI in this context is grounded in functionality. The goal is not to overwhelm business owners with complexity, but to provide practical, intuitive tools that integrate seamlessly into their day-to-day operations. This focus has enabled businesses at various stages of digital maturity to adopt AI with confidence.

Elevating visibility and opportunity

Beyond funding and technology, Evolve Small has played a critical role in amplifying the voices of small business owners. Through visibility in national campaigns, storytelling and strategic partnerships, Lenovo has helped bring these businesses into the spotlight. Some of these influential partners include, The Dallas Cowboys, The New York Knicks, MSG Corporation and the Carolina Hurricanes to name a few.

This visibility matters. For many entrepreneurs, especially those from historically underserved communities, access to broader audiences can be just as valuable as financial support. It opens doors to new customers, partnerships and growth opportunities that might otherwise remain out of reach.

The program has also fostered a sense of community among participants including year-round support and mentorship from Goodie Nation. Through this collaboration, many winners and grant recipients have had the opportunity to learn from valuable partners and industry leaders. By connecting entrepreneurs with one another and with local support networks, Evolve Small has created a platform for shared learning and connection.

A model for inclusive growth

As we look back on the past five years, one of the most encouraging outcomes is the variety of businesses supported. From retail and hospitality to technology and wellness, Evolve Small has reached a wide spectrum of industries and founders. This diversity is intentional. Lenovo recognizes that innovation does not happen in a single sector or geography. It happens wherever people are given the tools and opportunity to build something new.

By focusing on inclusive growth, the program has helped address gaps in access and representation, ensuring that more entrepreneurs can participate in the digital economy. Not only is it the right thing to do, it is also essential for long-term economic resilience.

A global look ahead

While the milestones from inception to now are significant, they represent just the beginning. Each Small Business Month serves as both a celebration and a call to action - a reminder that there is more work to be done to support small businesses at every stage of their journey.

Lenovo remains committed to expanding Evolve Small and exploring new ways to deliver impact, from deeper AI integration to broader geographic reach. The lessons learned over the past five years will inform the next phase of the program, ensuring it continues to meet the evolving needs of small businesses.

Backing Every Business

As we celebrate Small Business Month this May, we are proud to build on this momentum with our latest initiative, "Backing Every Business" which recently launched in partnership with Eva Longoria. This campaign is designed to further elevate small businesses around the world by combining financial support, meaningful peer connection and cutting-edge AI-powered technology to help founders grow and scale with confidence.

Lenovo has spent decades building the tools businesses rely on every day and this initiative turns that experience into hands-on support for entrepreneurs who don't have time to waste. Through storytelling, mentorship and community engagement, Lenovo continues to reinforce its commitment to empowering entrepreneurs at every stage, everywhere.

Because when we invest in small businesses, we invest in the future.

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SOURCE: Lenovo

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/lenovos-evolve-small-shifts-into-new-global-era-pairing-funding-with-a-1208069