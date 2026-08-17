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WKN: 662541 | ISIN: US2533931026 | Ticker-Symbol: DSG
Stuttgart
17.08.26 | 15:47
170,20 Euro
-2,52 % -4,40
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ACCESS Newswire
17.08.2026 15:50 Uhr
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The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation Quarterly Giving Series: Q2 2026

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 17, 2026 / Originally published on DICK'S Sporting Goods Sideline Report

TOGETHER, WE CHANGE LIVES

Today we're bringing you the latest quarterly giving series from The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation to highlight the great work being done in support of our mission to help inspire and enable youth sports participation.

In our second quarter of 2026, we:

  • Launched the Most Valuable Coach (MVC) initiative to strengthen youth sports and invest in the people who lead them.

  • Welcomed nine new youth sports organizations to the Sports Matter Impact League.

  • Became a new partner of Children's Miracle Network to support play beyond the sidelines.

Read on to learn more.

Introducing Most Valuable Coach

The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation and GameChanger, in partnership with the Center for Healing & Justice through Sports (CHJS), launched the Most Valuable Coach (MVC) initiative to elevate the people who shape youth sports.

The way a coach communicates, supports and leads can heavily influence whether a young person feels confident, connected and encouraged, on and off the field. MVC expands access to educational tools, coaching guidance and practical tips for coaches and parents navigating today's youth sports landscape.

"Coaches play one of the most influential roles in a young person's sports experience, and we believe they deserve the same level of support we expect them to give their athletes," said Rick Jordan, VP of The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation.

You can read more about MVC here.

Meet the 2026 Sports Matter Impact League Grantees

The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation is excited to welcome nine new organizations to the Sports Matter Impact League.

Anchored in sport, these organizations use the power of play to surround kids with mentorship, tutoring and more to help them thrive. These organizations below will receive tiered grants over the duration of the partnership (each organization will receive $175,000 in total over three years) to continue to drive and support youth athletics in their communities.

Organization

City

Soccer in the Streets

Atlanta

Youth Enrichment Services (YES)

Boston

Girls in the Game

Chicago

SwingPals

Durham

Boys & Girls Club

Houston

Angel City Sports

Los Angeles

Overtown Youth Center

Miami

New Heights Youth

New York

Pittsburgh Hardball Academy

Pittsburgh

You can learn more about the Sports Matter Impact League here.

Second Annual Sports Matter Day of Play

June 11 was International Day of Play. To recognize the occasion, DICK'S and The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation hosted the second annual "Sports Matter Day of Play" at 36 DICK'S House of Sport locations.

"Sports Matter Day of Play" gives kids the chance to explore and experience new sports through inclusive, engaging activities. Nearly 1,600 children from over 45 youth organizations participated in this year's event.

Additionally, each participating youth organization received a Sports Matter Grant of up to $20,000. Combined, Sports Matter supported the groups with over $500,000 in grants! These funds will ensure these organizations can continue to provide resources to the kids most in need.

You can learn more about "Sports Matter Day of Play" in our Sideline Report.

A Goal for the Future of the Game

Ahead of the FIFA World Cup, The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation partnered with DonorsChoose to expand access to soccer at historically underfunded schools nationwide. The initiative committed up to $250,000 toward youth soccer projects. In just 10 days, 255 soccer projects were funded, creating opportunities for nearly 16,000 kids to learn, play and fall in love with the game.

An MLB All-Star Week Celebration

The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation and Under Armour teamed up to welcome athletes from Urban Youth Kings & Queens to an exclusive baseball experience in Philadelphia.

The event included product gifting, skill-building activities and inspiring conversations about confidence and personal growth with a few Savannah Bananas! To cap off the day, we surprised the organization with a $20,000 Sports Matter Grant.

Watch a recap of the event here!

Play Beyond the Sidelines

The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation is proud to be a new national partner of Children's Miracle Network. Through the partnership, the organizations will work together to help four children's hospitals fund sports medicine programs, adaptive sports, rehabilitation services, access-to-play initiatives and other programs that help children recover and thrive throughout their medical journeys.

Click here to learn more about the new partnership.

Unlocking Ways to Play

Expanding access to play! The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation partnered with Equip Sport and the city of Miami Gardens, Florida to bring free sports equipment to the community.

Through the partnership, 30 equipment lockers stocked with a range of sports equipment like footballs, pickleball paddles and basketballs will be installed throughout the city. This is Equip Sport's first launch of lockers in the U.S., following the installation of hundreds across Europe and Canada.

THESE MOMENTS ARE MADE POSSIBLE BY CONTRIBUTIONS TO THE SPORTS MATTER FUND. IF YOU'D LIKE TO DONATE, VISIT WWW.SPORTSMATTER.ORG.

Written by Hilary Totin

Find more stories and multimedia from DICK'S Sporting Goods at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: DICK'S Sporting Goods
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/dicks-sporting-goods
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: DICK'S Sporting Goods



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/the-dicks-sporting-goods-foundation-quarterly-giving-series-q2-2026-1208070

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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