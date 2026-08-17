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WKN: A425SN | ISIN: US2903932067 | Ticker-Symbol:
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ACCESS Newswire
17.08.2026 16:02 Uhr
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Elvictor Group Inc.: Elvictor Group Announces Filing of Second Quarter 2026 Form 10-Q

Quarterly Report Covers the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2026

ATTIKI, GREECE / ACCESS Newswire / August 17, 2026 / Elvictor Group Inc. (OTCID:ELVG) ("Elvictor" or the "Company"), a provider of maritime crew management and recruitment services, today announced that on August 14, 2026 it filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The 10-Q includes the Company's unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements and related management discussion covering its financial condition, results of operations, liquidity, and business developments through June 30, 2026.

Investors and other interested parties can review the filing through the SEC's EDGAR database at www.sec.gov. The Company encourages readers to review the Form 10-Q in its entirety.

About Elvictor Group, Inc.

Elvictor Group, Inc. (OTCID:ELVG) is transforming the fragmented maritime industry through its fully digitalized crew and ship management platform designed to enhance operational efficiency and reduce costs. With a strategic focus on AI-driven workforce solutions, M&A-driven expansion, and cost-efficient vessel ownership, Elvictor is ushering in a new era of transparency in the shipping industry. For more information, visit: https://www.elvictorgroup.com, and follow us on LinkedIn.

Investor and Media Contact:

Investor Relations
Jonathan.Paterson@harbor-access.com
Tel +1 475 477 9401

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements are based on management's current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update them, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Elvictor Group Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/elvictor-group-announces-filing-of-second-quarter-2026-form-10-q-1208072

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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