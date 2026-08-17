South Plainfield, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - August 17, 2026) - HireID, which is a candidate Fraud Detection Platform, Launched today its new Interview Integrity Platform and Candidate Intake, an integrated solutions that helps hiring teams detect candidate fraud before and during interviews. HireID verifies candidate identity, screens submitted documents for signs of fraud, and during interviews, it surfaces deepfake, impersonation, proxy-interview, and unauthorized AI-assistance signals.

Traditional background checks run at the end of the hiring process and answer a narrow question: is this person safe to hire? They do not answer the question that now matters more, is this the person who actually showed up to the interview? HireID closes that gap by verifying identity at the top of the funnel, before interviews begin, and carrying that verification through every subsequent stage.





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The Problem: The threat has outpaced the safeguards

Gartner projects that by 2028, one in four candidate profiles worldwide will be fake. In a Gartner survey of 3,000 job candidates, 6% admitted to interview fraud, either impersonating someone else or having someone else interview on their behalf.

The damage is already booked. GetReal Security's Deepfake Readiness Benchmark Report found that 41% of IT, cybersecurity, risk, and fraud leaders say their organization has hired and onboarded a fraudulent candidate. The same research found that 88% of organizations encounter deepfake or impersonation attacks at least occasionally.

The threat is not limited to resume inflation. U.S. agencies and more than a dozen foreign partner agencies issued a global alert on the risk North Korean remote IT workers pose to private companies and governments. The Department of Justice has since disclosed that facilitator networks helped DPRK operatives obtain remote employment at more than 136 U.S. companies using stolen and synthetic identities, and the FBI is now investigating a case in which such a worker reached a federal agency.

Candidate Intake: Establishing trust before the interview

With HireID Candidate Intake, recruiters invite candidates to complete a structured intake for the role, where each candidate completes identity verification and optionally uploads other supporting documents such as work authorization. Every document is automatically screened for document fraud, tampering, forgery, and synthetic or altered records before the candidate advances.

The result is a verified candidate pool. Recruiters see which candidates have cleared identity and document verification and can invite them to interview with confidence, instead of discovering a problem after weeks of interviews or, worse, after an offer. Verification completed at intake becomes the anchor for identity continuity across the rest of the hiring process.

Candidate Intake does not determine a candidate's legal authorization to work or replace an employer's Form I-9 or E-Verify obligations. It provides identity verification and document-authenticity screening to help recruiters identify potential fraud earlier in the hiring process.

Interview Integrity Platform: AI Interview Platform with RealFraud Before and During Interviews

HireID Interview Platform is a real-time Candidate fraud detection system for Interviews monitors more than 20+ fraud signals during live interviews on Zoom, Google Meet, and Microsoft Teams, including synthetic video artifacts, voice cloning indicators, unauthorized AI assistance, and behavioral patterns consistent with proxy participation. Signals surface to the interviewer in real time, giving hiring teams the ability to probe, redirect, or escalate while the candidate is still on the call, rather than discovering the problem weeks later. This AI-powered interview proctoring and surveillance tool arrives as federal agencies escalate warnings about state-sponsored infiltration of corporate hiring pipelines and as AI-assisted candidate fraud moves from edge case to operating condition.

Core capabilities include:

Deepfake/Identity Fraud Detection: The platform is built on a proprietary deepfake detection model that achieved over 98% accuracy on synthetic identity detection in internal benchmark testing.

Real-time interviewer assistance. Fraud signals appear inline during the interview, with plain-language context on what triggered each flag.

Identity continuity. Once a candidate is verified, that identity persists across every stage of the process, confirming the same verified person appears from first interview through onboarding.

Signal-level traceability. Every flag links back to the underlying signal that produced it, so teams can investigate before deciding.

Audit-ready records. Every signal, review, and decision is documented, giving teams a defensible trail for candidates, hiring managers, and regulators.

Human review by design. Flagged candidates route to human reviewers. HireID surfaces evidence; people make hiring decisions.

Built for scrutiny

HireID's architecture reflects the reality that fraud detection in hiring is a regulated activity. Adverse decisions touching employment invite scrutiny from candidates, counsel, and enforcement agencies alike. The platform is designed so that no candidate is rejected by an automated signal, every flag is explainable and traceable to its source, and every review generates a durable record.

The emerging interview-integrity market includes several approaches to detecting candidate fraud. While other platforms offer fraud-detection capabilities, HireID differentiates itself by combining more than 20 live fraud signals, real-time guidance for interviewers, over 98% synthetic-identity detection accuracy in internal testing, and identity continuity that helps confirm the same verified candidate remains present from the first interview through onboarding.

A fraud signal that a hiring team cannot explain is worse than no signal at all. We built HireID so that every flag can be defended in a room full of lawyers. That constraint shaped the entire product. HireID integrates with all major ATS platforms and is SOC 2 Type II certified, with support for HIPAA, ISO 27001, and GDPR compliance requirements.

Availability

HireID is available now for everyone including enterprise and mid-market hiring teams. For more information or to request a demo, visit https://hireid.ai

About HireID

HireID is Candidate Fraud detection platform for Hiring that helps employers detect deepfakes, identity fraud, proxy interviews, impersonation, and unauthorized AI assistance in real time. By verifying candidate identity before interviews begin and maintaining that verification through onboarding, HireID gives hiring teams the evidence they need to hire with confidence. Trust every hire. Learn more at https://hireid.ai

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Source: BrandingBuzz.Agency