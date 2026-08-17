Arrow Electronics has expanded its IBM distribution coverage to seven additional countries. The expansion enables Arrow to distribute IBM solutions to channel partners in Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Germany, Slovakia, Slovenia and Ukraine.

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Salesh Rampersad, Chief Revenue Officer, Global Enterprise Computing Solutions, Arrow Electronics

This will enable channel partner organizations in the select areas to deliver scalable, enterprise-ready solutions that support customers on their transformation journeys.

Arrow will distribute IBM's portfolio across infrastructure, automation and data, including software and services designed to support modern application development, hybrid cloud deployments and resilient IT operations. Channel partners will benefit from Arrow's deep technical expertise, local support, and value-added resources including Arrow's experience centers and the channel partner-focused IBM Practice accelerator program that help drive growth.

The enhancement builds on Arrow's longstanding global relationship with IBM. Arrow has worked closely with IBM in regions including Benelux, Estonia, France, Hungary, Iberia, Ireland, Morocco, Nordics, Poland, UK and across North America, supporting the delivery of IBM solutions with a combination of strong commercial capability, technical depth, experience centers and proven channel accessible enablement programs. This global experience allows Arrow to deliver both strategic reach and tailored in-country support to help the channel unlock more value from IBM's technology.

"This coverage expansion strengthens our longstanding relationship with IBM and reflects Arrow's focus on bringing high-quality solutions and services to the market in seven additional countries," said Salesh Rampersad, chief revenue officer for Arrow's global enterprise computing solutions business. "By providing greater access to IBM's technologies, combined with Arrow's local expertise, we are helping channel partners create meaningful outcomes for customers navigating complex IT environments."

The addition of seven new countries is part of Arrow's continued focus on strengthening the channel with access to enterprise-class technology and support.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) sources and engineers technology solutions for thousands of leading manufacturers and service providers. With 2025 sales of $31 billion, Arrow's portfolio enables technology across major industries and markets. Learn more at arrow.com.

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Contacts:

Media Contacts

Thorsten Hecking (EMEA)

thorsten.hecking@arrow.com

Jon Watters (North America)

jwatters@arrow.com